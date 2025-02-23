Taiwan Tourism Administration Brings Taiwan’s Colorful Waves of Wonder to the Los Angeles Travel & Adventure Show 2025

Travel trade from the Taiwan Pavilion Director Vivian Lin receives the 2025 Best in Show award on behalf of Taiwan Tourism Administration Visitors racing to play the Taiwan Tourism Taiwan Box Game Onlookers at the Taiwan booth watch the dancers perform the Dance to the Waves of Wonder theme song Visitors to the Taiwan pavilion playing the Taiwan Map Board Game activity

Taiwan captivates at the LA Travel & Adventure Show with a vibrant, award-winning booth, interactive exhibits, and inspiring travel experiences!

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Taiwan Tourism Administration (TTA) showcased the beauty and vibrancy of Taiwan at the Los Angeles Travel & Adventure Show on February 22-23, 2025. Situated at the exhibition hall’s entrance, Taiwan’s booth immediately captured attention with its impressive size and striking design, ensuring that attendees were captivated from the moment they arrived. Taiwan’s pavilion became the most popular booth of the show, and was awarded the ‘2025 Best in Show - Event Activation’”The Taiwan pavilion highlighted TTA’s newest "Waves of Wonder" branding—symbolizing Taiwan’s majestic mountains, expansive oceans, winding roads, and scenic railways. An impressive archway inspired by the Qijin Rainbow Arch in Kaohsiung set a vibrant tone at the entrance, inviting visitors to immerse themselves in Taiwan’s travel experiences. The booth also featured energetic dance performances and a host of live interactive activities.Throughout the show, a series of presentations provided travelers with a comprehensive overview of Taiwan’s travel offerings. Topics included travel logistics—such as flights, cruises, and efficient transportation options (high-speed rail, metro systems, buses, taxis, and scenic cycling routes)—and compelling reasons to visit, from Taiwan’s rich culture and mouthwatering cuisine to its breathtaking mountains, natural landscapes, and unique festivals. Visitors also learned about exclusive travel incentives, including a free half-day tour for transit passengers, a NT$5,000 giveaway under the ‘Taiwan - The Lucky Land’ campaign for visitors, Buy-1-Get-1 high-speed rail tickets, and the Taiwan PASS for discounted travel.Enhancing the interactive experience, attendees could participate in DIY workshops featuring sand painting and a unique paper snake lantern-making session. A limited selection of Taiwanese specialty snacks was also available for tasting.In addition to captivating travelers, TTA Los Angeles strengthened its ties with the travel trade sector by hosting an exclusive FAM-TAS Lunch on the first day of the show. This highly anticipated event brought together travel agents and industry professionals for an engaging session featuring key representatives from TTA and Taiwan’s leading airlines—China Airlines, EVA Air, and STARLUX Airlines. Attendees gained firsthand insights into the latest travel offerings, marketing incentives, and partnership opportunities to promote Taiwan as a top-tier destination.Taiwan representatives emphasized the event’s role in deepening Taiwan–U.S. tourism ties. Amino C.Y. CHI, Director General, Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) in Los Angeles, remarked that the show was an excellent opportunity to showcase Taiwan's unique charm and encourage more American travelers to experience the beauty of Taiwan firsthand. Following his opening remarks, Vivian Lin, Director, Tourism Division in TECO Los Angeles, added: ‘Taiwan’s awe-inspiring landscapes, rich culture, and warm hospitality make it a destination unlike any other! We were absolutely thrilled to bring the magic of Taiwan to Los Angeles. From our stunning booth design to the excitement of our interactive experiences, we are confident that more travelers will be inspired to embark on their own unforgettable journey to Taiwan. We can’t wait to welcome them!’Media are welcome to browse and use a selection of photos from the event here Next stop: Dallas! On March 22-23, 2025, Taiwan Tourism Administration will continue to showcase Taiwan’s unmatched travel experiences at the Dallas Travel & Adventure Show at Dallas Market Hall, ensuring even more travelers get inspired to embark on a Taiwanese adventure. Attendees can expect another engaging Taiwan booth experience, complete with cultural performances, interactive activities, and the chance to win exciting prizes, including flights to Taiwan.This event also marks the official launch of TTA’s 2025 campaigns in Los Angeles, with a series of exciting initiatives planned throughout the year. Follow the Taiwan Tourism North America Facebook page “ Tour Taiwan – America ” and Instagram page @taiwantourism.na for the latest updates.Upcoming events include:● Waves of Wonderland at Westfield Century City on April 12, 2025● Taiwan’s participation in the LA Pride Parade and Block Party on June 8, 2025ABOUT TAIWAN TOURISM ADMINISTRATIONThe Taiwan Tourism Administration is the official government agency of Taiwan (R.O.C.) responsible for domestic and international tourism policy development and execution. The Southwestern US market is managed by the Los Angeles office of TTA. The marketing slogan currently in use for Taiwan is “Waves of Wonder.” TTA’s team leader is OhBear, a cartoon Formosan Black Bear, the national animal of Taiwan. For more information, visit eng.taiwan.net.tw.

