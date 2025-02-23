Derby Barracks / 2nd Deg Aggravated Domestic Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A5000962
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mikkola
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 02/22/2025 / 1338 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Various locations in Orleans County
VIOLATION: 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Reckless Endangerment, Duty to Stop (LSA)
ACCUSED: Jacob Roy
AGE: 29
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Coventry, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 02/22/2025, at approximately 1338 hours, the State Police responded to a residence on Nadeau Park Road in Coventry, VT for a report of a possible assault. Upon troopers arrival, a person of interest identified as Jacob Roy, 29, of Coventry fled the scene in a car. When exiting the driveway he struck a State Police cruiser causing minor damage. A sweep of the residence showed no one else was there. Troopers later met and spoke with the complainant. Subsequent investigation revealed Roy caused injury to a household member and was found to have a prior Domestic Assault conviction from 2018. It was learned the assault took place on various roads in both Brownington and Barton. Investigation also revealed Roy was driving well in excess the speed limit placing the vehicles occupants in further fear. Roy was later located hiding inside a residence in Newport by officers with Newport Police Department and taken into custody without further incident. Roy was transported to the Derby Barracks where he was processed and later lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility for lack of $25,000 bail.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/24/2025 / 1230 hours
COURT: Criminal Division, Vermont Superior Court, Newport
LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $25,000
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
