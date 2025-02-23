Derby Barracks / 2nd Deg Aggravated Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A5000962

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mikkola

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 02/22/2025 / 1338 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Various locations in Orleans County

VIOLATION: 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Reckless Endangerment, Duty to Stop (LSA)

ACCUSED: Jacob Roy

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Coventry, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 02/22/2025, at approximately 1338 hours, the State Police responded to a residence on Nadeau Park Road in Coventry, VT for a report of a possible assault. Upon troopers arrival, a person of interest identified as Jacob Roy, 29, of Coventry fled the scene in a car. When exiting the driveway he struck a State Police cruiser causing minor damage. A sweep of the residence showed no one else was there. Troopers later met and spoke with the complainant. Subsequent investigation revealed Roy caused injury to a household member and was found to have a prior Domestic Assault conviction from 2018. It was learned the assault took place on various roads in both Brownington and Barton. Investigation also revealed Roy was driving well in excess the speed limit placing the vehicles occupants in further fear. Roy was later located hiding inside a residence in Newport by officers with Newport Police Department and taken into custody without further incident. Roy was transported to the Derby Barracks where he was processed and later lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility for lack of $25,000 bail.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/24/2025 / 1230 hours

COURT: Criminal Division, Vermont Superior Court, Newport

LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $25,000

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.