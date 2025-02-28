Arnelle Kendall International Proud to Represent African Adventure Specialists in North America

Arnelle Kendall African Adventure

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- African Adventure Specialists, a premier, locally owned safari and destination management company, is proud to announce its partnership with Arnelle Kendall International, a leading PR and communications firm, to represent their brand in North America. Specializing in bespoke luxury travel experiences across East Africa, African Adventure Specialists offers tailor-made safaris and cultural journeys through the stunning landscapes of Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, Uganda, and Zanzibar.With a focus on personalized service, African Adventure Specialists ensures that every traveler experiences the diverse wildlife, culture, and beauty of the continent. The company is fully regulated by the Ministry of Tourism of Kenya and the Tanzania Tourism Authority, with memberships in prestigious organizations such as the Kenya Association of Tour Operators (KATO), the Tanzania Association of Tour Operators, the Eco-Tourism Society of Kenya, the African Travel and Tourism Association (ATTA), and the United States Tour Operators Association (USTOA). These affiliations reflect the company’s unwavering commitment to the highest industry standards.Arnelle Kendall International, based in Palm Beach, Florida, brings over 20 years of experience in luxury travel PR, media relations, and communications. With an extensive global network and expertise, Arnelle Kendall International will help elevate African Adventure Specialists’ presence and visibility in the U.S. and Canada. The partnership aims to introduce North American travelers to the company’s exceptional safari experiences.About African Adventure Specialists:African Adventure Specialists is a locally owned safari company offering luxury, tailor-made journeys across East Africa. From extraordinary wildlife encounters to breathtaking beach escapes, the company specializes in creating personalized, unforgettable travel experiences. With offices in Nairobi, Arusha, and Kigali, African Adventure Specialists ensures every journey is meticulously planned for the ultimate adventure. The company operates in Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda, and Zanzibar, offering a variety of travel styles including Connoisseur Tours, Classic Tours, Adventure Tours, Cultural Safaris, Photography Tours, and Beach Extensions.www. africanadventure .co.keFor Media Inquiries:Contact Arnelle Kendall International at arnelle@arnellekendallinternational.com or +1 561 789 8286.

