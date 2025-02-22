Pimentel vows strongers measure vs scammers

Senate Minority Leader Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III echoed the statement made by Lingayen-Dagupan Archbishop Socrates Villegas against scammers, emphasizing the moral and legal repercussions of fraudulent activities.

"I fully echo Archbishop Villegas' sentiments. Those who engage in scams not only violate our laws but also commit grave moral offenses," Pimentel said.

"Congress should strengthen our laws and enforcement mechanisms to put an end to these fraudulent schemes," he stressed.

During my consultations with Marikina constituents, becoming a victim of scams has emerged as a top problem, according to Pimentel.

The senator said there should be stronger cybersecurity laws that will impose harsher penalties on cybercriminals while equipping law enforcement agencies with advanced tools and training to combat online fraud more effectively.

He also stressed the need for nationwide public awareness campaigns in collaboration with religious institutions, schools, and media outlets to educate Filipinos on identifying and avoiding scams.

Pimentel is also pushing for increased government support for scam victims, including legal assistance, counseling services, and avenues for redress.

He emphasized the importance of international cooperation, urging stronger alliances with global cybersecurity organizations to track, apprehend, and prosecute scammers who operate across borders.

In addition, Pimentel called on communities to be vigilant and proactive in reporting fraudulent activities.

"By sharing their experiences and reporting scams, victims and the public can help build a stronger, more informed society that is resilient against fraud," he said.

"May wakas din kayong mga budol at scammer! Hindi kayo makakatakas sa batas at hustisya," he warned.

Pimentel vowed to prioritize legislative measures aimed at combating fraud and protecting the public from financial predators.