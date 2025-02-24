FranCoach's Franchising 101 Podcast features top handyman franchise

Tim Parmeter interviews Greg Jones from Mr. Handyman

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This week on the Franchising 101 Podcast host Tim Parmeter welcomes Greg Jones from Mr. Handyman to the show.Tim and Greg take a deep dive into a 30-year-old franchise brand with over 300 owners around the country. They discuss the owner role, all of the services that allow owners the opportunity to grow a big business while being a trusted resource within their local community.Mr. Handyman is also part of Neighborly, which is the largest provider of home services in the world with 20 different franchise brands in the US.FranCoach is partnered with over 600 franchise brands spanning nearly 80 industries. The service is 100% free to clients and is focused on properly educating people on franchise ownership to determine if this is the right path for them. If so, FranCoach will help find the best franchise for you to own.

