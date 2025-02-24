Arhasi Launches AI Integration with CRM & Financial Planning on the Geotab Marketplace

Telematics CRM and Financial Planning

FRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arhasi Inc. today announced that their AI Integration with CRM & Financial Planning Solution is now available on the Geotab Marketplace. Embodying the power of choice, the Marketplace is the leading destination for organizations looking to optimize their fleet management. Arhasi will provide customers with a turnkey solution for compliance monitoring.Arhasi’s AI-powered compliance monitoring combines the power of Geotab’s driver behavior and telematics data, compliance protocols and native integrations with fine-tuned AI models to deliver a turnkey compliance monitoring solution for Geotab’s customers.With Arhasi’s unique AI offerings on Geotab’s platform, users will now be able to access enhanced fleet intelligence, predictive analytics, and real-time decision-making dedicated to the telematics industry. By leveraging Arhasi’s cutting-edge AI models, users can now access improved operational efficiency, enhanced safety features, and deeper insights into vehicle and driver performance.“Arhasi is committed to accelerating AI adoption in Digital Twins and IoT, and Geotab’s Marketplace allows us to demonstrate the power of AI in transforming mobility solutions,” said Chiru Bhavansikar, CAIO at Arhasi. “We are excited to contribute our expertise to help Geotab drive innovation in the telematics space.”Geotab, a global leader in connected transportation solutions, enhances fleet management with a choice-driven approach via the Geotab Marketplace. With over 400 specialized offerings across 15 fleet categories, Geotab’s Marketplace covers every aspect of fleet management. The latest addition of Arhasi’s AI solutions to the Marketplace provides customers with a solution that tackles the complexity of conformance and compliance monitoring in the logistics industry. Fostering a dynamic ecosystem with more than 250 Marketplace Partners drives industry advancement and enriches customer experiences.Arhasi’s AI Integration with CRM & Financial Planning is available at: https://shorturl.at/tziIq ###About Arhasi Inc.Arhasi is a trailblazer in AI-driven enterprise solutions, delivering highly integrated and intelligent AI workflows and AI business insights that seamlessly unifies critical business functions—planning, sales, service, marketing, HR, and operations—into a single, intelligent ecosystem. Purpose-built for financial excellence and designed for adaptability, Arhasi empowers organizations across industries to optimize performance with precision and agility. Discover more at www.arhasi.ai

