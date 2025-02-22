Excitement Builds at CPAC 2025 as President Donald J. Trump to Take Center Stage -- FRANKSPEECH NETWORK, INC further known as Mike Lindell Media Corp. (OTC Pink “FSBN”) as Mike Lindell and His Lovely Team take on the Final Day at CPAC 2025.

It's not everyday the President of the United States comes to an event like CPAC 2025 as Mike Lindell Media Corp. and the LindellTV media team with Mike Lindell and his carefully selected group of on-air media professionals who don't just report the news, they provide the news without the bias of legacy media. LindellTV delivers the news accurately and they just happen to look great while doing it. What a pleasant change from legacy media. Truth and Beauty!

Washington, D.C., Feb. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BREAKING NEWS: FrankSpeech Network, Inc (“FSBN”), currently being rebranded as Mike Lindell Media Corp., today announced their final day at CPAC 2025 as President Donald J. Trump, America's great President, is expected to take the stage later today. Joining President Trump at the CPAC event will be Mike Lindell, Chairman and CEO of MyPillow and FrankSpeech Network, Inc.,an OTC public company (FSBN), soon to be Mike Lindell Media Corp. In addition to Mike Lindell, the most beautiful team in the news business will also be in attendance providing wall to wall coverage featuring Alison Steinberg, Cara Castronuova, Vanessa Broussard, Nikki Stanzione, and Lauren Witzke, along with the production team of LindellTV, who will be conducting numerous interviews of those in attendance throughout the day. Aren't you glad the days of political correctness are over?

Mike Lindell said, “It's fitting that on this last day of CPAC 2025, our Great President, Donald J. Trump will take the time from his whirlwind work schedule to address everyone at CPAC. People should realize that the best kept secret to those who don't know the President or even who don't support our great President at this time is that President Trump is everyone's President. Don't believe the fake news narrative. Donald J. Trump takes his job very seriously and he wants America to have a bright future. He didn't take this job for money or fame. He donates his entire salary each year. Would you do that or endure what he's been put through with Lawfare and Fake News? Legacy media won't tell you that. Give the man a chance, he certainly gave me a chance. He is a true Patriot. What are the odds, a former crack addict sitting next to the President of the United States? Miracles happen! President Trump wants to help America because he loves our great nation. He also loves the people of this nation because he cares about people of all nations. So the next time legacy media tells you President Trump only took the job for the money or that he's just a President who cares about Republicans, remember their moniker -- FAKE NEWS. He care about everyone! I've seen the awful things said about him because of cancel culture, they say these things about me too. If legacy media would drop their bias and allow people to see President Trump for who he really is, instead of trying to create some fictional monster, the world would be a better place. Instead, they trash the President but they don't realize the old ways are dying and they are literally eliminating their own jobs by trash talking our great Commander-in-Chief. We all reap what we sow. Galations 6:7 - Those days of legacy media are over! LindellTV is in town and in the White House! A record number of people voted for President Trump in the 2024 election that didn't vote for him in the two prior elections. Why? Because he's a "common sense" President who gets things done. We almost lost our great country. God saved our nation for a time such as this and we are about to see a "Golden Age" like never before. We must have a spiritual revival and return back to God in order to have Peace, Safety, Security and Prosperity for which is for everyone."

ABOUT

FRANKSPEECH NETWORK, INC. further known as MIKE LINDELL MEDIA CORP.

(“FSBN”) and LindellTV provide accurate, unbiased and timely reporting without interference of slanted legacy media, biased corporate decision makers and other politically motivated newsmakers and influencers who do not accurately report the news. FSBN and LindellTV with its expanded news coverage and breaking news reporting will continue to be a major contributor in media the next four years and beyond at the White House, especially under the Trump Administration. The Company will be reporting from Washington, D.C., inside and outside the White House and covering the USA.

FSBN is a public company quoted on the OTC Markets (OTC: Pink Market) FrankSpeech (now LindellTV), is a major broadcast platform founded by Mike Lindell in April 2021. FSBN provides a superior First-Amendment-friendly alternative to highly censored Big Tech options. In just a few short years, FrankSpeech has grown to serve over 7 million monthly viewers on its various channels.

