U.S. Book Light Market is Projected to Grow Expeditiously: to Reach USD 288.1 Million by 2031, Report

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ U.S. Book Light Market by Product Type, Category, and Distribution Channel: U.S. Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2031,” the U.S. book light market size is expected to reach $288.1 million by 2031 at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2022 to 2031.The surge in penetration of internet and increase in adoption of smartphones, tablets, and desktops have significantly fueled the demand for online shopping among the U.S. customers in the past decade, which has significant contribution to the growth of the U.S. book light market. The rising expenditure of the various leading book light manufacturers toward increasing their digital presence is expected to be the most important driver of the U.S. book light industry during the forecast period.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A110798 The U.S. book light market is segmented on the basis of product type, category, and distribution channel. By product type, the market is segregated into clip light, neck light, and bookmark light. On the basis of category, it is bifurcated into battery-operated and rechargeable. Depending on the distribution channel, it is segmented into supermarkets & hypermarkets, specialty stores, e-commerce, and others.As per the U.S. book light market trends, by product type, the clip light segment dominated the market, garnering 62.6% of the U.S. book light market share in 2021. This is mostly attributable to the clip lights' wide availability and elevated visibility in the U.S. Demand for the clip light is expected to rise as users' interest in reading before bed grows. Many Americans practice reading before bed. A clip light is the best option for these readers as it makes it easier to read in low light without disturbing others in the space.According to the U.S. book light market forecast, by category, rechargeable was the leading segment in 2021 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. Rechargeable book lights are widely available in supermarkets, retail stores, bookstores, and online retail stores, which have significantly increased their sales. The popularity of online shopping sites such as Amazon, eBay, and Walmart further drives the sales of rechargeable book lights, as is the accessibility of a wide range of rechargeable book light brands and products at competitive costs.𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (126 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬, 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬, 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/4f7b0ab27fbb2dc279b7e0747d444042 Depending on the distribution channel, the e-commerce segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. This is majorly attributed to the rise in penetration of online retail platforms such as Amazon, eBay, and Walmart in the U.S. Leaders in the market, including Glocusent, concentrate on e-commerce platforms to boost their sales. Online sales channels have expanded customer reach, which has led to their development as a vital source of income for many businesses. The market's expansion is also fueled by an increase in online sales, better logistical services, simple product replacement, easy return procedures, and easy payment options.The U.S. book light market is highly fragmented with the presence of numerous manufacturers. The major market players are constantly engaged in innovating and launching new products to gain a competitive edge over other competitors. The major players operating in the U.S. book light industry include Glocusent, Energizer Holdings, Inc., Vekkia, Mighty Bright, Hooga Health, Lepower, Deeplite, WITHit, LLC., and OttLite Technologies, Inc.Key findings of the studyThe U.S. book light market size was valued at $112.5 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $288.1 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 8.9% from 2022 to 2031.By product type, the neck light segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2022 to 2031.By category, the rechargeable segment dominated the market and is expected to sustain its dominance during the forecast period.By distribution channel, the e-commerce segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 13.9% from 2022 to 2031.𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐛𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐛𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A110798 𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐖𝐞 𝐇𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐆𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐓𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/adventure-tourism-market 𝐏𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/pet-food-market 𝐖𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/wearable-technology-market

