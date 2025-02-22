Firefighting Drone Market Update 2025: Projected to Exhibit USD 2.4 Billion Revenue by 2031, Claims AMR

The firefighting drone market was valued at $0.97 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $2.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2022 to 2031.

By application, the firefighting segment leads the Firefighting Drone Market during the forecast period. ” — Allied Market Research

As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global firefighting drone market generated $0.97 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $2.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an in-depth analysis of top segments, changing market trends, value chains, key investment pockets, competitive scenarios, and regional landscape. The report is an essential and helpful source of information for leading market players, investors, new entrants, and stakeholders in formulating new strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

The report segments the global firefighting drone market on the basis of type, size, propulsion, application, and region.

Based on type, the multi-rotor segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the market. In addition, the segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period.

On the basis of size, the micro drones segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2021, contributing to nearly third-fourths of the market. However, the macro drones segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 11.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on propulsion, the electric motor segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market, and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. In addition, the segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the firefighting segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly one-third of the market. Furthermore, the segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 12.0% during the forecast period.

The global firefighting drone market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the lion's share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market. In addition, the region is expected to register the highest CAGR of 11.3% from 2022 to 2031.

The global firefighting drone market report includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as:

AeroVironment, Inc.
Lockheed Martin Corporation
Elistair
Drone Amplified
Dronefly
BSS Holland B.V
Yuneec Holding Ltd. Company
DSLRPros
Teledyne Technologies Incorporated
Draganfly Inc.
EHang
Vimal Fire
Guangzhou Walkera Technology Co., Ltd
Skydio, Inc.
DJI
L3Harris Technologies Inc.

