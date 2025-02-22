Virtual Private Network Market to Expand $75.59 Billion by 2027 | CAGR of 15.2%

Virtual Private Network Market Growth

Rising data security concerns, advanced cyber threats, and growing use of mobile & wireless devices fuel the global virtual private network market growth.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As per the report, the global virtual private network industry accounted for $25.41 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $75.59 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.7% from 2020 to 2027.Surge in data security concerns, increase in advanced & complex cyber threats, and increase in use of mobile & wireless devices within the organization drive the growth of the global virtual private network market . In addition, rise in need for remote accessibility supplemented the market growth. However, lack of expertise in virtualization hampers the market growth. On the contrary, surge in adoption of private clouds would open new opportunities for the market players in the future.Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 230 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5877 Covid-19 scenario:1. The number of cyber-attacks and data breaches were increased during the Covid-19 pandemic, as several companies adopted the work-from-home culture. This increased spending on networking infrastructure.2. After the Covid-19 outbreak, several organizations have preferred private networks over public network usage.By component, the solution segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for around two-thirds of the global virtual private network market, owing to rapidly growing adoption of work from home trend among enterprises, need to establish secure connection for businesses, and increasing number of data breach frauds. However, the service segment is anticipated to manifest the highest CAGR of 17.8% during the forecast period, due to its adoption to ensure effective functioning of software and platforms throughout the virtual networking & choosing appropriate VPN solutions.If you have any special requirements, Request customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/5877 By end user, the individual users segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 15.8% during the forecast period, owing to demand for accessing entertainment websites such as Netflix without any hindrance, surpass geo-blockages on certain websites, and accessing banned content across various countries. On the other hand, the commercial users segment held the largest share in 2019, contributing to nearly three-fourths of the global virtual private network market, as VPN is widely used by several industries to offer secure ways while working remotely, overcome any regional blockages, and protect business-critical information from malicious attacks.By deployment, the cloud segment accounted for the highest share in the virtual private network market in 2019, owing to growing preference for cloud technology to reduce maintenance and costs. Key market players launch virtual private cloud to provide a secure gateway and private on-premise access to cloud resources. Further, the market players are proposing virtual private cloud to help users in creating a private cloud computing environment over the shared public cloud infrastructure.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/virtual-private-network-market/purchase-options By region, the market across North America held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than one-third of the market, owing to adoption of advanced networking technologies, high spending on data security, rise in number of ransomware attacks in this province. However, the global virtual private network market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to manifest the highest CAGR of 17.4% from 2020 to 2027, due to increase in popularity of fast internet connectivity, ever-growing smartphone penetration, and increasing popularity of entertainment sites in the region.Major market playersAvast Software S.R.O.Cisco System Inc.Checkpoint Software Inc.IBM CorporationGolden Frog GmbHMicrosoft CorporationJuniper Networks Inc.NordVPNNetMotion Software Inc.Radio IP Software Inc.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5877 About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." 