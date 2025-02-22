Web Hosting Services Market Growth Analysis, Market Dynamics, Key Players, and Forecast 2027

Web Hosting Services Market Size

Increase in the number of organizations around the globe and their efforts to have online presence drives the growth of the global web hosting services market

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report, the global web hosting services industry was estimated at $57.46 billion in 2019, and is anticipated to hit $183.05 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 15.2% from 2020 to 2027.Web hosting is an online service that enables website or web application publishing on the Internet. Hosts offer services like shared, dedicated, cloud, VPS, and collocated hosting. Advanced hosting ensures superior performance and enhanced security.Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 268 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A08162 Increase in the number of organizations around the globe and their efforts to have online presence, proliferation of mobile marketing platforms, availability of web hosting services with excellent server performance, rise in demand for managed web hosting services, and surge in call for best hosting services during COVID-19 pandemic drive the growth of the global web hosting services market . On the other hand, challenges associated with providing scalability and maintaining uptime impede the growth to some extent. However, artificial intelligence (AI) in web hosting and increase in adoption of cloud-based gaming solutions are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.Impact of Covid-19 on Web Hosting Services Market:1. The outbreak of covid-19 made most of business owners sell their products & services online. This, in turn, led to increasing adoption of web hosting services from several corners, thereby, boosting the demand for the global market.2. Also, several market players doled out free hosting services during the initial phase to help businesses amidst the pandemic and raise their revenue in due course.Based on type, the shared hosting segment contributed to more than one-third of the global web hosting services market share in 2019, and is expected to lead the trail by the end of 2027. This is because most of the SMEs prefer such type of web hosting due to the low traffic that they receive on site. The website builders segment, on the other hand, would register the fastest CAGR of 18.0% throughout the forecast period.If you have any special requirements, Request customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A08162 By end user, the global web hosting services market share was dominated by the enterprise segment in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance in the upcoming years, due to surge in number of enterprises around the globe and their efforts to expand online presence. However, the individual segment is expected to witness the highest growth, owing to the availability of simple and affordable hosting plans.Based on deployment model, the public cloud segment accounted for more than two-fifths of the global Internet hosting services market revenue in 2019, and is expected to retain its dominance by 2027. This is attributed to public cloud hosting benefits such as scalability, flexible pricing, extreme reliability, and high performance. Simultaneously, the hybrid cloud segment would showcase the fastest CAGR of 17.2% from 2020 to 2027, due to the advantages that hybrid cloud provides in contrast with the private and public cloud technology.By application, the global web hosting services market share was dominated by the public website segment in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance in the upcoming years, due to the fact that such websites are accessible to anyone around the world. Hence, companies are using these websites to target a general population to sell their services or products. However, the mobile application segment is expected to witness the highest growth, due to the rapid growth in use of smartphones and upsurge in internet penetration across the globe.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/web-hosting-service-market/purchase-options Asia-Pacific is set for the highest growth in web hosting services, driven by SME expansion, digital adoption, and government initiatives like Malaysia’s SME Digitalization Initiative. Countries like China, India, Japan, and Australia are rapidly embracing advanced technologies, supported by strong cloud infrastructure and competitive hosting prices.Based on geography, North America held the major share in 2019, generating around two-fifths of the global web hosting services market, due to the presence of key market players such as AT&T, Amazon Web Services, and GoDaddy Inc. along with the emergence of cloud data centers. At the same time, the market across Asia-Pacific would manifest the fastest CAGR of 19.2% during the forecast period. This is owing to upsurge in the number of small & medium sized enterprises (SMEs) and rise in adoption of digital platforms in the province.Key players in the industry:AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T)Just HostDreamhost Inc.EasyhostGoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY)Google Inc.Amazon Web Services Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN)1&1 Internet Inc.InMotion HostingFor Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A08162 About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm the utmost data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.Contact:David Correa1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: + 1-800-792-5285UK: +44-845-528-1300India (Pune): +91-20-66346060Fax: +1-800-792-5285help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.