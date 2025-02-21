Submit Release
News Search

There were 310 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,742 in the last 365 days.

Legislature to be Prorogued, Speech from the Throne to be Introduced

CANADA, February 21 -  Hon. Rob Lantz, 34th Premier of Prince Edward Island, issued the following statement:

“After being sworn in as the 34th Premier of Prince Edward Island, the provincial Cabinet met and passed a resolution to prorogue the Legislature Assembly of Prince Edward Island and reconvene on March 25th, 2025, commencing with a Speech from the Throne delivered by His Honour, Wassim Salmoun. 
 
This will be the first opportunity for His Honour to deliver a Speech from the Throne in the Legislative Assembly since being sworn in and will set out the priorities of our government in the face of tariffs and uncertain economic times.”

 

Media contact:
Emily Blue
Office of the Premier 
emilyblue@gov.pe.ca 

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Legislature to be Prorogued, Speech from the Throne to be Introduced

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more