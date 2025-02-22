PARSONS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Parsons Corporation on Behalf of Parsons Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Parsons Corporation (“Parsons” or the “Company”) (NYSE:PSN) on behalf of Parsons stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Parsons has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On February 19, 2025, Parsons released its fourth quarter 2024 financial results, falling short of its prior guidance in revenue and EBITDA. The Company explained that its “adjusted EBITDA growth for the quarter was negatively impacted by $29 million of adjustments on two programs.” On this news, the price of Parsons shares declined by $8.42 per share, from $73.50 per share on February 18, 2025, to close at $65.08 on February 19, 2025.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Parsons shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

