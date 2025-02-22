Governor Newsom announces appointments 2.21.25

Sacramento, California – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Bhavana Prakash, of San Jose, has been appointed to the Physician Assistant Board. Prakash has been a Physician Assistant and Program Manager for the Adult Congenital Heart Program at Stanford Children’s Health since 2024 and a Supervising Physician Assistant at The Permanente Medical Group since 2015. She is a member of the American Congenital Heart Association. Prakash earned a Doctor of Medical Science degree from A.T. Still University, a Master of Medical Science degree from Saint Francis University, and a Master of Science degree in Physician Assistant Studies from Stanford University. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $100 per diem. Prakash is a Democrat.

Joanne Pacheco, of Fresno, has been appointed to the Dental Hygiene Board of California. Pacheco has been Director of the Dental Hygiene Program at Fresno City College since 2017. She is a member of the American Dental Education Association, American Dental Hygienists’ Association, California Dental Hygienists’ Association, and California Dental Hygiene Educators’ Association. Pacheco earned a Master of Arts degree in Organizational Behavior from Alliant International University and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Organizational Development from Fresno Pacific University. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $100 per diem. Pacheco is a Republican.

Mark Apostolon, of Stockton, has been appointed to the 2nd District Agricultural Association San Joaquin Fair Board. Apostolon has been Vice President of Strategic Innovation at El Concilio California since 2016. He was an Executive Producer for TV Pug Entertainment from 2008 to 2016. He was a Producer for Comcast from 2000 to 2007. He was a Producer for Calliope Films from 1995 to 1999. Apostolon earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology from Tufts University. He is a member of the San Joaquin County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Lodi Animal Services Foundation, and Gay Men’s Sexual Health Foundation. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Apostolon is a Democrat.

Kevin Alto, of McKinleyville, has been appointed to the 9th District Agricultural Association Redwood Acres Fair Board. Alto has been President of Kevin Alto Equipment since 1998. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Alto is a Republican.

Norma Rojas-Mora, of Bakerfield, has been appointed to the 15th District Agricultural Association Kern County Fair Board. Rojas-Mora has been the Associate Vice Chancellor, Public Relations and Development for the Kern Community College District since 2024. She was Executive Director of Government Relations and Development for the Kern Community College District from 2022 to 2024. She was the Director of Communication and Community Relations at Bakersfield College from 2018 to 2022. Rojas-Mora was the Resident Services Director at Kern County Housing Authority from 1998 to 2018. She is a member of Latina Leaders of Kern County, Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, the Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Business Education Foundation, and the Kern County Workforce Development Board. Rojas-Mora earned a Master of Science degree in Administration from the California State University Bakersfield and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology and Chicana/Chicano Studies from UCLA. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Rojas-Mora is a Democrat.

Emily Schoeder, of Dixon, has been appointed to the 36th District Agricultural Association Dixon May Board. She has been a Legislative Assistant for the California Hospital Association since 2019. She was an Office Assistant at Capitol Partners from 2015 to 2018. She is a board member of the Friends of the Crisis Nurseries, an auxiliary of the Sacramento Children’s Home. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Schroeder has no party preference.

Elizabeth Lincoln, of Kelseyville, has been appointed to the 49th District Agricultural Association Lake County Fair Board. Lincoln has been the Economic Development Director for the Big Valley Band of Pomo Indians since 2015 and Owner of Indigenous Management Services since 2012. She was a Grant Writer for the Colusa Indian Community from 2009 to 2014. She earned Bachelor of Science degrees in Park Resource Management and Environmental Sciences and Natural Resources from Kansas State University. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Lincoln is a Democrat.