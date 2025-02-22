JCtrans Successfully Concludes 18th Global Freight Forwarders Conference in Bangkok, Thailand

LIAONING, China, Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From February 16 to 18, the 18th Global Freight Forwarders Conference hosted by JCtrans was successfully held in Bangkok, Thailand. Marking the largest conference in JCtrans history, the event gathered nearly 2,000 logistics enterprises from 102 countries and regions, attracting a total of 4,019 participants. This impressive turnout highlights the global influence and significance of international logistics cooperation.

The opening ceremony was graced by distinguished guests, including Mr. Pongthep Thepkanjana, Policy Advisor to the Prime Minister and former Deputy Prime Minister of Thailand, who delivered the keynote speech. Other notable attendees included Mr. Thirasak Chatuphong, Deputy Permanent Secretary of Pattaya City; Ms. Nalinee Kanchanamai, Deputy Governor Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand; Mr. Sorawit Saisorn, Senior Representative of the Railway Transportation Department; and representatives from prominent organizations such as the ASEAN-CHINA Commerce Association, Sanya Public Diplomacy Institute (with special consultative status at the UN ECOSOC), and the Land Transport Association of Thailand.





At the opening ceremony, JCtrans Chairman and CEO Jacy Qiu emphasized that since its establishment, JCtrans has remained committed to its simple yet firm mission: Helping Global Freight Forwarding Companies Achieve Sustainable Profitability. Recognizing the rapid evolution and fierce competition in the logistics industry, he noted that every enterprise seeks breakthroughs and innovation. In response, JCtrans upholds the vision of “Becoming a Trusted International Logistics Trading Platform”, dedicated to uncovering opportunities and creating value for freight forwarders worldwide.

“Trustworthy” Launch Ceremony: Empowering Business Growth

During the conference, Jacy Qiu, Chairman and CEO of JCtrans, together with the management team, elaborated on how the platform's various business lines empower enterprise growth during the "Trustworthy" Launch Ceremony.

Currently, JCtrans has rapidly grown into one of the world's leading freight forwarding network organizations, with 23,700 paid member companies and 660,000 registered users. In 2024, the platform provided its members with over 2.2 million valid business opportunities. By offering comprehensive product services, integrating upstream and downstream resources, and leveraging data and AI-assisted decision-making, JCtrans effectively helps freight forwarding enterprises address two core challenges: business expansion and cooperation security.

JCtrans senior executives, including Crystal Zheng (Senior Vice President of Global Membership and Conference), Oliver Liu (Global Brand Director), Zuocai Wei (Senior Risk Control Expert), Adam Wang (VP of Financial Services), Dada Li (VP of Sales and HR Administration), and Tesla Miao (General Manager of Global Conference), delivered detailed presentations on topics such as business opportunity connections, brand promotion, cooperation security, online payments, membership services, and offline conferences. These insights highlighted JCtrans’s professional expertise and extensive experience in supporting freight forwarding enterprises in all aspects of development. JCtrans is committed to building the most trustworthy platform together with global freight forwarding enterprises.

A standout feature of the three-day conference was the remarkable scale of one-on-one business matchmaking sessions. Over 80,000 rounds of face-to-face discussions took place, reflecting the participants’ eagerness for deeper connections and collaborations. These interactions provided logistics companies with an ideal platform to showcase their strengths and explore new partnerships, laying a solid foundation for future business growth across borders.

Additionally, the conference brought together industry leaders and experts who shared cutting-edge perspectives and in-depth insights. Their contributions provided critical support for enterprises seeking to gain a competitive edge in the market and injected new momentum into the transformation, upgrading, and high-quality development of the global logistics industry.

More than just a gathering for industry exchange, the 18th Global Freight Forwarders Conference served as a launchpad for cooperation and innovation. JCtrans remains dedicated to core values of trust and reliability, working hand in hand with partners to seize emerging opportunities in the global logistics sector and shape a new chapter in international logistics cooperation.

