Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Semtech Corporation (SMTC)

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Semtech Corporation (“Semtech” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SMTC) securities between August 27, 2024 and February 7, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for the Company’s investors under the federal securities laws.

The Complaint alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Complaint alleges that the Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) that its CopperEdge products did not meet the needs of its server rack customer or end users; (2) that, as a result, the CopperEdge products required certain rack architecture changes; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s sales of CopperEdge products would not ramp-up during fiscal 2026; (4) that, as a result, sales of CopperEdge products would be lower-than-expected; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

According to the Complaint, on February 7, 2025, after the market closed, Semtech revealed that CopperEdge sales would not “ramp-up over the course of fiscal year 2026.” The Complaint alleges that based on “feedback from a server rack customer” and “discussions with end users of the server rack platform,” the Company would implement certain “rack architecture changes.” The Complaint further alleges that as a result, the Company expected CopperEdge sales to be “lower than the Company’s previously disclosed floor case estimate of $50 million.”

According to the Complaint, on this news, Semtech’s stock price fell $16.91, or 31%, to close at $37.60 per share on February 10, 2025, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Semtech should contact the Firm prior to the April 22, 2025 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com .

Please visit our website at http://www.gme-law.com for more information about the firm.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.