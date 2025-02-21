The Arctic This Week Take Five: Week of 17 February, 2025

Russia and US Discuss Arctic Energy Collaboration

On February 18, POLITICO reported that Russian and American officials discussed potential Arctic energy cooperation during high-level talks in Saudi Arabia. The Russian delegation, led by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Russian Direct Investment Fund head Kirill Dmitriev, met with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to discuss joint ventures in the region. While specific details remained limited, the Arctic emerged as a particular area of interest for renewed economic cooperation between the two nations. (POLITICO)

Take 1: These talks signal a dramatic shift in Arctic diplomacy, bypassing established multilateral frameworks in favor of bilateral US-Russia cooperation. This move fundamentally challenges the post-2022 Arctic order, where NATO has become the primary vehicle for regional cooperation following the suspension of the Arctic Council. The focus on joint energy projects suggests a potential weakening of Western economic sanctions and isolation of Russia in the Arctic. This bilateral approach raises serious concerns about the future of Arctic governance – while the US and Russia might benefit from direct energy cooperation, excluding other Arctic states risks fragmenting regional coordination at a time when unified approaches to Arctic challenges are most needed. The discussions also indicate a significant realignment of US Arctic policy, moving away from the previous administration’s stance of isolating Russia toward direct engagement on resource development, which could reshape power dynamics across the circumpolar north. (AP News, High North News, Wilson Center)

South Korea Launches Arctic Shipping Route Task Force

On February 13, the city of Busan launched a new Arctic Shipping Route Task Force, bringing together several experts from shipping industry, academia, research institutions, and public organizations, Eye on the Arctic reported. The task force aims to develop Busan Port into a strategic hub for the Northern Sea Route, which could significantly reduce shipping times between Asia and Europe. During its first meeting, the group outlined objectives for port development and policy initiatives to strengthen Busan’s position in Arctic maritime trade. (ArcticToday)

Take 2: This development highlights how non-Arctic nations are increasingly positioning themselves to benefit from climate change-induced Arctic accessibility. While South Korea’s interest in Arctic shipping isn’t new, the creation of this high-level task force signals a shift from observation to active preparation for regular Arctic maritime operations. The strategic implications are significant – as Asian ports compete to become Arctic shipping hubs, they could influence how northern sea routes develop and are governed. This initiative demonstrates how the Northern Sea Route is moving from being a theoretical possibility to a practical reality, as nations beyond the Arctic prepare to capitalize on emerging shipping opportunities. The creation of a formal task force signals a broader shift in how non-Arctic states view the region – not as a remote frontier, but as a future center of global maritime trade. South Korea’s proactive approach highlights the Arctic’s transformation into a key economic space of international significance. (East-West Center, GIS Reports)

Norway Plans New Arctic Submarine Cable Network

High North News reported on February 17 that Norway plans to connect its Arctic territories with new submarine fiber cables through Space Norway. The NOK 2.8 billion infrastructure project will replace Svalbard’s aging cable system and establish first-time fiber connectivity to Jan Mayen island. The Norwegian government has tasked Space Norway to lead the Arctic seabed surveys with US-based SubCom LLC, aiming for operational status by 2028. (High North News)

Take 3: This project highlights Norway’s push to strengthen its Arctic surveillance and communication capabilities. While replacing Svalbard’s aging cables addresses a clear infrastructure need, the extension to Jan Mayen reveals broader security priorities. The 2022 cable damage incident near Svalbard demonstrated how vulnerable Arctic communication systems are to disruption. Adding Jan Mayen to the network will improve Norway’s situational awareness in a strategically important area for both national and NATO operations. The government’s emphasis on state control and rapid implementation shows they view these cables not just as civilian infrastructure, but as crucial security assets in an increasingly active Arctic region. The project’s urgency and scope – requiring special parliamentary funding outside the regular budget cycle – suggests growing concern about maintaining robust communications in Norway’s Arctic territories. The decision to combine Svalbard and Jan Mayen connections into a single network also indicates a more integrated approach to Arctic infrastructure development, recognizing the region’s rising strategic significance. (Bloomberg, The Barents Observer)

Russians Caught Photographing Norwegian Military Site Near Arctic Border

The Barents Observer reported on February 19that two Russian citizens photographed a restricted military area near Kirkenes, Norway in April 2023 before fleeing to Finland, where local Finnish authorities stopped them. Chief of Police Ellen Katrine Hætta announced that evidence links the suspects to Russian intelligence services in Murmansk. The investigation comes as Norway’s Security Police warns of heightened Russian intelligence interest in military installations and allied activity in their 2025 threat assessment. (The Barents Observer)

Take 4: The rapidly changing geopolitical situation in the Arctic has put Norwegian police on high alert, particularly when it comes to suspicious activities around military installations. Russia’s continued intelligence gathering along Norway’s 197-kilometer border shows they’re taking a more aggressive stance in the region, moving beyond mere observation to active collection of military information. This shift is especially concerning given the challenges of monitoring such vast Arctic territories – while this incident was caught thanks to Norwegian and Finnish police cooperation, similar activities in more remote areas could easily go unnoticed. Norway’s northern border regions are particularly vulnerable, as the sparse population and extensive wilderness make it difficult to distinguish between innocent activities and intelligence operations. As international attention on the Arctic grows, including from non-regional powers, maintaining security along these sensitive borders becomes increasingly important given the geography and complexity of military operations in the area. (CSIS, High North News, POLITICO, The New Yorker)

Autonomous Robots Track Arctic Plankton Blooms

Researchers at Norwegian University of Science and Technology have deployed autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs) to study spring plankton blooms in Arctic waters, Phys.org reported on February 19. The robots, developed by Tore Mo-Bjørkelund, use algorithms to map chlorophyll concentrations in three dimensions, working alongside traditional water sampling methods. This new approach will allow scientists to study the dynamics of algal blooms across both time and space, and will be used to track the uneven distribution of plankton in Arctic waters. (Phys.org)

Take 5: This technological advancement marks a crucial step in understanding Arctic marine ecosystems. The ability to track plankton distribution in real-time is particularly important as Arctic waters undergo rapid climate-induced changes. These robots could revolutionize how we monitor what is the foundation of Arctic food webs, especially during the critical spring bloom period. The innovation has the potential to address a critical gap in studying biological patterns in remote or harsh environments that were previously difficult to observe. Seasonal ice conditions and extreme weather severely limit conventional Arctic marine research expeditions. The introduction of autonomous robots alongside existing methods could enable continuous data collection throughout the year while making the research significantly more affordable. (Climate Home News, ScienceDirect)