Oxford Square Capital Corp. Schedules Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call for February 28, 2025

GREENWICH, Conn., Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NasdaqGS: OXSQ) (NasdaqGS: OXSQZ) (NasdaqGS: OXSQG) announced today that it will hold a conference call to discuss fourth quarter 2024 earnings on Friday, February 28, 2025 at 9:00 AM Eastern time. The toll free dial-in number is 1-800-549-8228. There will be a recording available for 30 days after the call. If you are interested in hearing the recording, please dial 1-888-660-6264. The replay pass-code number is 06523#.

About Oxford Square Capital Corp.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a publicly-traded business development company principally investing in syndicated bank loans and, to a lesser extent, debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation (“CLO”) vehicles. CLO investments may also include warehouse facilities, which are financing structures intended to aggregate loans that may be used to form the basis of a CLO vehicle.

Contact:

Bruce Rubin

203-983-5280

