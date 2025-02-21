WellSpan expands heart care access in York

York, Pa., Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To meet the growing demand for life-saving heart care, WellSpan York Hospital has expanded its cardiac catheterization and electrophysiology labs. The new space adds state-of-the-art procedural rooms to increase access to the world-class cardiovascular care provided at the hospital that brings in patients both locally, and well as nationally as a renowned destination for care.

“Together, we are making a difference one life at a time by delivering the highest-quality care right here in York. With this expansion, we can impact even more lives” said Dr. James Harvey, interventional cardiologist and vice president and chief medical officer of heart and vascular services at WellSpan Health. “The demand for high-end heart and vascular services has rapidly grown across York County and our region. These new procedural suites will allow us to significantly expand the specialized care we offer to meet the needs of our community.”

Since the program began more than 40 years ago through the vision of Dr. Jay Nicholson, WellSpan York Hospital's interventional cardiology program has experienced significant growth. This most recent expansion project created three additional labs and additional prep and recovery spaces, along with space for future expansion of an additional lab for continued growth in interventional and electrophysiology invasive cardiac services. These new labs were built to offer hybrid capabilities to allow for treatment of the full spectrum of heart disease including coronary artery disease, valvular heart disease, and cardiac arrhythmias. With these additions, the program now boasts ten labs to offer specialized and comprehensive heart care at WellSpan York Hospital.

WellSpan York Hospital was one of only two hospitals in the world and remains the only hospital in the United States to have an in-lab 4DCT imaging modality used to support complex cardiac care. Because of ongoing, cutting-edge innovations, research and expertise related to heart care, WellSpan physicians often host educational live streams of procedures to teach physicians from other health systems all over the world.

“This expansion of our cardiac services means more patients in our community will have access to the personalized heart care they need, close to home,” said Dr. Alyssa Moyer, president of WellSpan York Hospital. “It is a testament to our commitment to combining the latest medical advancements with the expertise of our exceptional doctors to provide the highest quality care. Along with other ongoing enhancements to our campus, this expansion demonstrates our dedication to meeting the growing healthcare needs of our region for generations to come.”

WellSpan York Hospital is significantly expanding its facilities to enhance patient care across multiple specialties. Recently, the hospital enlarged its interventional radiology space and completed the first phase of an expansion of its behavioral health unit designed to promote recovery in a welcoming and supportive environment. Construction is also underway on a state-of-the-art surgical and critical care tower which will feature larger surgical suites equipped with the latest robotic and medical technology, expanded pre- and post-operative areas, and new dedicated spaces for neurology and trauma care. The tower will also include 24 additional cardiovascular intensive care units, one of which will continue to be dedicated to cardiovascular services, complementing the newly expanded cardiac catheterization lab.



For details on WellSpan’s world-class heart care, visit WellSpan.org/Heart.

