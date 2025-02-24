SignUp Software, a leader in Dynamics 365 solutions, acquires DynamicWeb

DynamicWeb founders Christian Beer & Nicolai Pedersen will continue in their current roles within SignUp.

SignUp and DynamicWeb position to deliver greater value to their customers and partners while advancing their vision of becoming the leading Microsoft ISV

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SignUp Software, a global Microsoft Independent Software Vendor (ISV) and a leader in innovative business solutions built specifically for Microsoft Dynamics 365, is pleased to announce the acquisition of DynamicWeb , a Danish-based company specializing in innovative eCommerce and PIM solutions connected to Microsoft Dynamics 365. Founded in 1999, DynamicWeb has positioned itself as a global leader by delivering a comprehensive product suite that combines eCommerce, Product Information Management (PIM) solutions , and Content Management—all tightly integrated with Microsoft Dynamics.This strategic acquisition not only reinforces SignUp Software’s position as a provider of cutting-edge Microsoft-based solutions but also advances its vision of becoming the leading Microsoft ISV. In today’s market, where customers and partners often engage with multiple ISVs, SignUp aims to house consolidated expertise and business-critical solutions under one roof, delivering a more unified and streamlined experience. Moreover, with the e-commerce market growing rapidly, this move positions the company perfectly to seize emerging opportunities and drive digital transformation for its global customer base.“Adding DynamicWeb to the SignUp family represents an exciting opportunity to broaden our portfolio and deliver even greater value to our customers and partners,” said Olof Hedin, CEO of SignUp Software. “Both DynamicWeb and SignUp share a rich history dating back to 1999, along with many joint customers and partners. As we pursue our vision of becoming the leading Microsoft ISV, we understand that our customers and partners have traditionally managed relationships with multiple ISVs. This acquisition is a strategic step to simplify that experience while harnessing the rapid growth in the e-commerce sector. By combining DynamicWeb’s expertise in integrated commerce and PIM solutions with our renowned solutions for the office of the CFO and COO for Dynamics 365 Finance and Operations and Business Central, we are excited to deliver an even more unified and powerful value proposition.”DynamicWeb’s robust platform is trusted by thousands of customers worldwide, empowering businesses to create scalable, customizable, and integrated digital solutions. Together, SignUp Software and DynamicWeb will enable organizations to optimize their processes, expand their digital footprint, and deliver exceptional customer experiences.“Joining SignUp Software allows us to accelerate our mission of empowering businesses with world-class eCommerce and PIM solutions,” said Christian Beer, CEO of DynamicWeb.“We share a commitment to innovation, and together, we will provide an unparalleled value proposition for the benefit of our customers and partners. The new setup marks an exciting chapter for the entire DynamicWeb ecosystem, including the US operation headed by US-CEO Jorgen Bach that was acquired as part of the transaction. My co-founder Nicolai Pedersen and I look forward to contributing to the next chapter and to realizing the tremendous value this partnership will bring to our customers, partners, and team members.”With this acquisition, SignUp Software reaffirms its dedication to innovation, ensuring its solutions evolve in step with the needs of modern businesses. The addition of DynamicWeb will deepen our connections with existing Dynamics 365 users and expand opportunities for partners and customers on a global scale.

