CORRECTION - Green Ribbon Panel Economic and Energy Leaders Release Statement on Tariff Threat

Good afternoon – there was an error in the press release sent to you earlier today. Please use the corrected text, below.

We apologize for any confusion or inconvenience this may have caused.

Panel's D.C. roundtable highlights key principles to ensure energy security and a sustainable future

WASHINGTON, Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yesterday, the Green Ribbon Panel issued a statement emphasizing the importance of Canada-US economic cooperation to secure a sustainable energy future and strengthen economic resilience.

At a Washington, D.C. roundtable of business, policy, labour and sector leaders, participants discussed how the threat of tariffs would undermine a historic opportunity for Canada-US strength in energy security and leadership.

The Panel highlighted the interdependence of Canada and the United States in key sectors, including energy, labour and manufacturing, stressing that collaboration is essential to mutual economic growth and energy security. And they focused on key policies, principles and measures needed to ensure a productive and prosperous economic arrangement between the two countries.

“Canada and the United States have a long history of economic collaboration that has driven growth and prosperity on both sides of the border. Now, more than ever, we must reinforce this relationship to navigate the energy and economic challenges of the future,” said James Scongack, Chair of the Green Ribbon Panel. “Our shared commitment to energy security and sustainability will ensure economic resilience for generations to come.”

The statement:

“The Green Ribbon Panel believes in the importance of a strong energy alliance between Canada and the United States, enabling economic and energy security and to ensure both countries have access to reliable and affordable power sourced from democratic and stable regimes. Furthermore, the Panel is supportive of the ‘Fortress Am-Can strategy’ on energy outlined by the Ontario Government as a framework for a stronger relationship.

Ontario's strong infrastructure capabilities in electricity transmission, for example, allow for critical links between Canada and Great Lakes states, providing security and reliability. Transmission and inter-tie advancement needs to continue at the forefront of a robust US-Canada energy strategy.

The Panel outlines the following principles as central focus areas for American and Canadian cooperation on economic and energy security:

Power: The United States and Canada share a common vision of economic growth for their respective countries and for North America to be energy independent and dominant. This growth requires energy to power it. The US and Canada already share significant amounts of energy across the border in the form of both fossil and non-fossil sources (ex. electricity) as well as medical isotopes. Canada’s oil and gas sector provides the United States with reliable energy and competitive rates from a dependable neighbour. This arrangement must be protected and leveraged to ensure both national and energy security.



Products: Manufacturing and supply chains on both sides of the Canada-US border rely on an integrated trading relationship that mutually benefits both countries. Canadian products are enjoyed by countless Americans and vice-versa. These markets for goods must remain open for consumers and producers alike—a North America-first approach must be advanced. Supply chains for areas such as critical minerals, oil and gas, uranium and medical isotopes are strongly connected and must be protected.



Policy certainty: Among the core risk considerations for investments in critical projects is the policy environment within which the decision is being made. As both the United States and Canada seek to promote a positive investment climate for long-term energy and other projects, a commitment to stable, predictable policy is paramount.



Prosperity: Both Canada and the United States share a common vision of a healthy and prosperous North America wherein its citizens breathe clean air, have access to safe drinking water, and are economically secure. As neighbours, our countries must work together to create these conditions and reduce reliance on non-democratic regimes.



People: Labour on both sides of the border depend on a cooperative and mutually beneficial arrangement between the two countries. Additionally, the movement of people—both in terms of skilled workforce and tourism—provide immense economic benefit.



The Green Ribbon Panel and its members are dedicated to championing these principles, ensuring they shape the future of Canada-US trade and energy collaboration. With a shared commitment to progress, we will leverage our networks to influence decisionmakers on both sides of the border to uphold these values.

By working together, Canada and the United States have the power to build a future of economic prosperity and energy security—one that is resilient, sustainable and beneficial for generations to come.”

The Green Ribbon Panel is an independent organization that was launched in 2020 and comprises leaders from Canada’s environmental and economic sectors, advocating for practical and effective solutions to combat climate change. For more information, visit greenribbonpanel.com.

Members of the Green Ribbon Panel:



James Scongack, Bruce Power

Jeffrey Beach, Asthma Canada

Claire Dodds, Bruce County

Terry Young, Bruce Power Net Zero, former President & CEO of the Independent Electricity System Operator (Ontario)

Dennis Darby, Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters

Vincent Caron, Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters

Mark Fisher, Council of the Great Lakes Region

Robert Stasko, Hydrogen Business Council

Jessica Linthorne, Nuclear Innovation Institute

Daniel Tisch, Ontario Chamber of Commerce

Cara Clairman, Plug’n Drive

Chris Hilkene, Pollution Probe

Steve McAulay, Pollution Probe

Jeff Parnell, Power Workers’ Union

John Sprackett, Power Workers’ Union

Rebecca Caron, Society of United Professionals

About the Green Ribbon Panel

The Green Ribbon Panel is an independent organization consisting of representatives in leadership roles in Canada’s environmental and economic sectors, convened to advocate for practical solutions to combat climate change.

Learn more at greenribbonpanel.com.

For more information, please contact:

Dana Van Allen

Director of Communications

Nuclear Innovation Institute, Green Ribbon Panel Secretariat

519-706-0700

dana.vanallen@nii.ca

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.