Submit Release
News Search

There were 376 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,829 in the last 365 days.

Navient declares first quarter common stock dividend

HERNDON, Va., Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI) announced that its board of directors approved a 2025 first quarter dividend of $0.16 per share on the company's common stock.

The first quarter 2025 dividend will be paid on Mar. 21, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Mar. 7, 2025.

About Navient
Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI) provides technology-enabled education finance solutions that simplify complex programs and help millions of people achieve success. Our customer-focused, data-driven services deliver exceptional results for clients. Learn more at navient.com.

Contact:
Media: Paul Hartwick, 302-283-4026, paul.hartwick@navient.com

Investors: Jen Earyes, 703-984-6801, jen.earyes@navient.com


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Navient declares first quarter common stock dividend

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more