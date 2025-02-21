The Swiss Helvetia Fund Announces Results of Special Meeting

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. (the “Fund”) (NYSE: SWZ) held a special meeting of stockholders (the “Meeting”) today to consider (1) an investment advisory agreement between the Fund and Bulldog Investors, LLP, and (2) changes to the Fund’s investment objective and restrictions in order to expand the types of investments the Fund can make to meet its new investment objective. All proposals were approved at the Meeting. As previously announced, the Board of Directors intends to authorize the sale of substantially all of the Fund’s portfolio securities and to declare a special cash distribution (consisting substantially or entirely of long-term capital gains) equal to approximately 30% of the Fund’s net assets.

For more information, please call InvestorCom, the Fund’s information agent, at (877) 972-0090.

