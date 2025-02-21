Triumph Financial to Present at the Raymond James & Associates’ 46th Annual Institutional Investors Conference on March 5, in Orlando, Florida

DALLAS, Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triumph Financial, Inc. (Nasdaq: TFIN) today announced that Aaron Graft, Vice Chairman and CEO, will present at the Raymond James & Associates’ 46th Annual Institutional Investors Conference on March 5, in Orlando, Florida. Triumph Financial, Inc.’s presentation is scheduled to begin at 11:35 a.m. ET. The presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed through this direct link, https://wsw.com/webcast/rj131/tfin/1599201 or via the Company's website at tfin.com through the News & Events, Events & Presentations links.

About Triumph

Triumph Financial, Inc. (Nasdaq: TFIN) is a financial holding company focused on payments, factoring and banking. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, its diversified portfolio of brands includes TriumphPay, Triumph and TBK Bank.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Investors are cautioned that such statements are predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially. Triumph Financial’s expected financial results or other plans are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see “Risk Factors” and the forward-looking statement disclosure contained in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 11, 2025. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and Triumph Financial undertakes no duty to update the information.

Source: Triumph Financial, Inc.

Investor Relations:

Luke Wyse

Senior Vice President, Head of Investor Relations

lwyse@tfin.com

214-365-6936

Media Contact:

Amanda Tavackoli

Senior Vice President, Director of Corporate Communication

atavackoli@tfin.com

214-365-6930

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.