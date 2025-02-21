2/21/25 – HAWAIʻI ISLAND 2025 SPRING BEARDED TURKEY SEASON

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR DAWN CHANG

CHAIRPERSON

HAWAIʻI ISLAND 2025 SPRING BEARDED TURKEY SEASON

Hilo, Hawaiʻi – The 2025 Spring Bearded Turkey Hunting Season opens on Saturday, March 1 and will run for 46 consecutive days through Tuesday, April 15, 2025. The spring season will be for bearded turkeys only in locations identified below.

Open Turkey Hunting Areas Special Conditions Season Dates Hunting Hours Unit A – Mauna Kea Forest Reserve and GMA Mammal hunting with rifle, muzzle- loader, handgun, and shotgun is limited to above treeline during spring turkey season. Archery hunting is allowed below treeline with blaze orange garment. March 1 – April 15, 2025 (46 consecutive days) One-half hour before sunrise to one-half hour after sunset Unit C – Upper Pīhā and Upper Laupāhoehoe Forest Reserves NA Unit F – Pu‘u Wa‘awa‘a Forest Reserve All gates must be closed. Paddocks where cattle are present will be closed to hunting. Unit G – Ka‘ohe GMA Also open daily to mammal hunting for archery. Private Lands Hunters required to have valid hunting license, current turkey tags and landowner permission. Unit E – Kīpuka ‘Ainahou Nēnē Sanctuary Archery only March 1 – March 31, 2025 (31 consecutive days)

Bag Limits and Tags

The daily bag limit will be three bearded turkeys per hunter, with a season bag limit of three. All hunters must have a current unused turkey tag in their possession while hunting. Tags are currently $5 per tag for residents and $20 per tag for nonresidents. Turkey tags are nontransferable. Traditional tags must be fastened with snaps, and printed tags must be placed in a sealable plastic bag and secured tightly around the neck or leg of any bird taken immediately after the kill. Tags may be purchased in person at the Hilo Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) office or online.

# # #

RESOURCES

(All images/video courtesy: DLNR)

Hunting information: http://dlnr.hawaii.gov/recreation/hunting

Gamebird hunting information and rules: https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/recreation/hunting/bird/

Purchase turkey tags: https://gohunthawaii.ehawaii.gov/public/tags.

For more information, contact DOFAW at:

Hilo: 808-974-4221

Waimea: 808-887-6063

Main office (Oʻahu): 808-587-0166

Media Contact:

Ryan Aguilar

Communications Specialist

Hawaiʻi Dept. of Land and Natural Resources

Email: [email protected]