Cobalt Boats Wins A Prestigious Neptune Award for Marketing Excellence At the Discover Boating™ Miami International Boat Show©

NEODESHA, Kan., Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cobalt Boats is proud to announce that it was once again recognized for its marketing efforts, winning a top honor in the 2024 Neptune Awards juried competition in the Best Video (2-5 Minutes) category. The Neptune Awards are given annually by the Marine Marketers of America (MMA) to honor marketing creativity and excellence in the recreational marine industry. The Awards ceremony – known informally as ‘the biggest night in marine marketing’ – was held during the 2025 Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show, the setting for an unforgettable night, where a sold-out crowd, electric energy and the biggest names in the industry came together to celebrate, connect and push boating forward.

From powerhouse brands to rising stars, the event was packed with top creative minds shaping the future of boating. Regarding Cobalt’s entry, MMA President Alisdair Martin said, “Video is the most powerful tool we have to inspire the next generation of boaters, and Cobalt Boats’ ‘CS22 – Escape the Ordinary’ campaign sets the gold standard. This award-winning video doesn’t just showcase a boat – it tells a story, ignites emotion, and invites viewers to picture themselves on the water. In an era where digital content drives engagement, Cobalt has proven that great storytelling can turn dreams into reality.”

“I am pleased to offer my compliments and gratitude to Kelle Pierce, our Director of Marketing, and the entire Cobalt Marketing Team for their excellent work. And to the 600+ craftsmen in Neodesha, KS, and Tennessee who pour their skill and passion into building these incredible boats, this is a win for you, too!” noted Jason Turner, Cobalt’s president.

About Cobalt : Headquartered in Neodesha, KS, Cobalt Boats LLC, is a publicly owned, industry-leading manufacturer of luxury family day boats. Combining uncompromising product quality with customer-inspired innovation and value, Cobalt, a division of Malibu Boats, has earned an international reputation for unmatched customer satisfaction through its World Class Dealer Network. Learn more at www.cobaltboats.com

