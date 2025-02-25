Zion Health Inc Introduces their Ultimate Renew Cream – A Non-Injection Alternative to Botox for Firmer, Youthful Skin

This unique combination melts deep into the skin, aiding in collagen production, repairing damaged cells, and diminishing fine lines over time.

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zion Health Inc. unveils the Ultimate Renew Multi-Peptide Restoring Night Cream , an advanced anti-aging formula designed to restore firmness, diminish fine lines, and deeply hydrate the skin overnight. Infused with a potent blend of multi-peptides, squalane, borage seed oil, and ionic clay minerals, this night cream provides a non-injection alternative to Botox, supporting collagen production and improving skin elasticity for a smoother, more youthful complexion.Targeted Overnight Renewal for Lasting ResultsThe Ultimate Renew Multi-Peptide Restoring Night Cream is formulated to penetrate deep into the skin, working overnight to repair the skin barrier and restore hydration. With consistent use, the cream visibly reduces sagging, uneven texture, and other signs of aging, offering a non-invasive solution for those seeking firmer, more resilient skin without injections.Key Benefits:Non-Injection Alternative to Botox – Multi-peptides help smooth fine lines and restore firmness naturally.Intensive Hydration – Squalane and borage seed oil replenish moisture, leaving skin soft and supple.Supports Collagen Production – Peptides and aloe help rebuild skin’s natural structure for long-term resilience.Strengthens the Skin Barrier – Ionic clay minerals detoxify while nourishing the skin with essential minerals.Key Ingredients:Multi-Peptides – Innovative blend that stimulates collagen production and supports skin renewal, helping to reduce the appearance of fine lines.Aloe – Deeply hydrates and nourishes, promoting a healthy and radiant complexion.Borage Seed Oil – Rich in essential fatty acids, this oil enhances skin elasticity and reinforces the skin barrier.Squalane – Plant-derived moisturizer that locks in hydration, improving softness and texture.Ionic Clay Minerals – Purifies and detoxifies while infusing the skin with essential trace minerals.How to Use:Apply two pearl-sized amounts to clean, dry skin before bedtime. Gently massage onto the face, neck, and décolletage using upward strokes to enhance absorption. For best results, use nightly as part of an age-defense skincare regimen.Full Ingredients List:Aqua (Purified Water), Zion Health Proprietary Peptide Blend, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice*, Emulsifying Wax, Borago Officinalis (Borage) Seed Oil*, Squalane, Glyceryl Stearate, Collagen, Magnesium Ascorbyl Phosphate, Stearyl Alcohol, Tocopheryl Acetate (Vitamin E), Tetrahexyldecyl Ascorbate, Saccharomyces Lysate Extract, Dipalmitoyl Hydroxyproline, 1,2-Hexanediol, Caprylyl Glycol, Oenothera Biennis (Evening Primrose Oil)*, Stearic Acid, Panthenol, Allantoin, Bisabolol, Trimethylcyclohexyl Butylcarbamate, Xanthan Gum, Superoxide Dismutase, Ceramide NP, Boswellia Serrata Resin Extract, Ethylbisiminomethylguaiacol Manganese, Sodium Hyaluronate, Ionic Clay Minerals. *Certified Organic.About Zion Health Inc.:Zion Health Inc. is a wellness brand committed to developing clean, effective personal care products that harness the power of natural ingredients and cutting-edge skincare innovations. Utilizing the mineral-rich properties of ionic clay, Zion Health creates high-performance formulas designed to purify, restore, and nourish the skin.

