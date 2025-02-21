Hev’s Journey Unveils Soul-Stirring New Single, “Why I Cry”

Cover Art for "Why I Cry" by Hev's Journey Hev's Journey, Image by Mats Jerndal (Oddbox Studios)

Rising Pop/R&B Artist Explores Love, Loss, and Self-Doubt in Emotional New Release

This song is one of my favorites...I was able to sing about two artists that I admire in the song. It’s a fun and playful spin on losing love.” — Hev's Journey

SPOTSYLVANIA, VA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hev’s Journey, the rising Pop/R&B sensation recognized as an artist to watch in 2025, returns with her latest single, "Why I Cry." Releasing on February 21, 2025, the track dives deep into the complexities of love, self-sabotage, and the emotional turbulence of losing both a relationship and oneself along the way.

Blending heartfelt storytelling with the lush, melodic sound of young Ariana Grande, "Why I Cry" encapsulates the bittersweet experience of planning a future with someone, only to watch it unravel. The song navigates shifting emotions, the power of doubt sown by friends, and the internal battle between hope and heartbreak.

Produced by Grammy-winning, multi-platinum recording and mix engineer Serge “Surgical” Tsai, "Why I Cry" offers a seamless blend of smooth R&B grooves and pop sensibilities, solidifying Hev’s Journey’s reputation as an artist who delivers both depth and relatability in her music.

A versatile artist who seamlessly combines personal storytelling with universal themes, Hev’s Journey has been praised for her previous releases, including “Dance,” and “Broken Promises”, and has garnered attention from outlets such as Music By Humans and Rosa Distrito, among others. With her standout performance at Sweet Auburn Spring Fest in front of over 100,000 attendees, Hev’s Journey has solidified herself as a rising star.

Beyond her music, Hev’s Journey is a passionate advocate for women’s empowerment, using her platform to inspire young people to embrace their voices. Her commitment to authenticity and cultural pride makes her a unique force in the music industry, resonating with listeners navigating their own journeys of love and self-discovery.

About Hev's Journey:

Heavenleigh Villar, better known by her stage name Hev’s Journey, is a rising Pop/R&B artist whose heartfelt lyrics and captivating melodies have quickly earned her a dedicated fanbase. Based in Spotsylvania, VA, Hev’s music blends personal experiences with universally relatable themes, creating a sound that is both intimate and inspiring.

With a style influenced by Adele, SZA, Laufey, and Liana Flores, Hev’s Journey crafts haunting, passionate, optimistic, and undeniably personal songs. Her artistry has evolved from early inspirations to a more self-reflective and raw sound, embracing her unique voice as a Dominican and African-American artist.

Hev’s Journey debuted with the single “Just Crush” and has since released a steady stream of music that showcases her growth as a songwriter and vocalist. Her discography includes several fan favorites including the most recently released “Dance”, which has been praised for its vibrant energy and cultural authenticity (The Concert Chronicles).

Along the way, Hev’s Journey has been spotlighted by prominent publications and has graced the stage at major events like the Sweet Auburn Spring Fest, performing for over 100,000 attendees. She was also featured on the Women of Substance Podcast, highlighting her as a representative of empowerment, authenticity, and connection in the music industry.

Her music is for everyone—teens and adults alike—offering a soundtrack to life’s highs and lows. With a mission to inspire young people to use their voices, Hev’s lyrics often delve into personal challenges, such as overcoming self-doubt and proving critics wrong.

When she’s not writing or performing, Hev enjoys spending time with her beloved dog, Coco, and engaging with fans on social media. She also participates in philanthropic efforts, such as the Anne Beers Back to School Community and Empowerment Day.

