This recall involves the potential need for device explant. The FDA has identified this recall as the most serious type. This device may cause serious injury or death if you continue to use it without following the What to Do section below.

Affected Product

Product Names: ACCOLADE, PROPONENT, ESSENTIO, and ALTRUA 2 dual chamber (DR) standard life (SL) and DR extended life (EL) pacemakers VISIONIST and VALITUDE cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers (CRT-Ps)

Model: ACCOLADE DR Pacemaker, SL (Model Number L301) SL MRI (Model Number L311) EL (Model Number L321) EL MRI (Model Number L331) Unique Device Identifier (UDI)/Lot/Serial Numbers:



GTIN Model Product Name 00802526558924 L101 ESSENTIO DR SL 00802526558931 L101 ESSENTIO DR SL 00802526571954 L101 ESSENTIO DR SL 00802526571961 L101 ESSENTIO DR SL 00802526576317 L101 ESSENTIO DR SL 00802526576812 L101 ESSENTIO DR SL 00802526558962 L111 ESSENTIO DR SL MRI 00802526558979 L111 ESSENTIO DR SL MRI 00802526572012 L111 ESSENTIO DR SL MRI 00802526572029 L111 ESSENTIO DR SL MRI 00802526576331 L111 ESSENTIO DR SL MRI 00802526576836 L111 ESSENTIO DR SL MRI 00802526558986 L121 ESSENTIO DR EL 00802526558993 L121 ESSENTIO DR EL 00802526572043 L121 ESSENTIO DR EL 00802526576348 L121 ESSENTIO DR EL 00802526593277 L121 ESSENTIO DR EL 00802526559006 L131 ESSENTIO DR EL MRI 00802526559013 L131 ESSENTIO DR EL MRI 00802526572081 L131 ESSENTIO DR EL MRI 00802526576355 L131 ESSENTIO DR EL MRI 00802526559044 L201 PROPONENT DR SL 00802526572135 L201 PROPONENT DR SL 00802526576379 L201 PROPONENT DR SL 00802526576874 L201 PROPONENT DR SL 00802526578014 L201 PROPONENT DR SL 00802526559068 L209 PROPONENT DR (VDD) SL 00802526576386 L209 PROPONENT DR (VDD) SL 00802526559105 L211 PROPONENT DR SL MRI 00802526572210 L211 PROPONENT DR SL MRI 00802526576409 L211 PROPONENT DR SL MRI 00802526576904 L211 PROPONENT DR SL MRI 00802526578038 L211 PROPONENT DR SL MRI 00802526559129 L221 PROPONENT DR EL 00802526572241 L221 PROPONENT DR EL 00802526576416 L221 PROPONENT DR EL 00802526578045 L221 PROPONENT DR EL 00802526593307 L221 PROPONENT DR EL 00802526559143 L231 PROPONENT DR EL MRI 00802526572272 L231 PROPONENT DR EL MRI 00802526576423 L231 PROPONENT DR EL MRI 00802526578052 L231 PROPONENT DR EL MRI 00802526559174 L301 ACCOLADE DR SL 00802526559181 L301 ACCOLADE DR SL 00802526572333 L301 ACCOLADE DR SL 00802526572340 L301 ACCOLADE DR SL 00802526576942 L301 ACCOLADE DR SL 00802526559228 L311 ACCOLADE DR SL MRI 00802526559235 L311 ACCOLADE DR SL MRI 00802526572395 L311 ACCOLADE DR SL MRI 00802526576461 L311 ACCOLADE DR SL MRI 00802526578076 L311 ACCOLADE DR SL MRI 00802526559242 L321 ACCOLADE DR EL 00802526559259 L321 ACCOLADE DR EL 00802526572425 L321 ACCOLADE DR EL 00802526593260 L321 ACCOLADE DR EL 00802526559266 L331 ACCOLADE DR EL MRI 00802526559273 L331 ACCOLADE DR EL MRI 00802526572456 L331 ACCOLADE DR EL MRI 00802526576485 L331 ACCOLADE DR EL MRI 00802526578083 L331 ACCOLADE DR EL MRI 00802526592201 L331 ACCOLADE DR EL MRI 00802526559358 S702 ALTRUA 2 DR SL 00802526572517 S702 ALTRUA 2 DR SL 00802526576508 S702 ALTRUA 2 DR SL 00802526577000 S702 ALTRUA 2 DR SL 00802526578106 S702 ALTRUA 2 DR SL 00802526593208 S702 ALTRUA 2 DR SL 00802526559365 S722 ALTRUA 2 DR EL 00802526559372 S722 ALTRUA 2 DR EL 00802526576515 S722 ALTRUA 2 DR EL 00802526577017 S722 ALTRUA 2 DR EL 00802526578113 S722 ALTRUA 2 DR EL 00802526593239 S722 ALTRUA 2 DR EL 00802526559389 U125 VALITUDE CRT-P EL 00802526559396 U125 VALITUDE CRT-P EL 00802526573101 U125 VALITUDE CRT-P EL 00802526573118 U125 VALITUDE CRT-P EL 00802526577024 U125 VALITUDE CRT-P EL 00802526577109 U125 VALITUDE CRT-P EL 00802526578793 U125 VALITUDE CRT-P EL 00802526559402 U128 VALITUDE CRT-P EL MRI 00802526559419 U128 VALITUDE CRT-P EL MRI 00802526572609 U128 VALITUDE CRT-P EL MRI 00802526572616 U128 VALITUDE CRT-P EL MRI 00802526576522 U128 VALITUDE CRT-P EL MRI 00802526577031 U128 VALITUDE CRT-P EL MRI 00802526578120 U128 VALITUDE CRT-P EL MRI 00802526593284 U128 VALITUDE CRT-P EL MRI 00802526559433 U225 VISIONIST CRT-P EL 00802526572630 U225 VISIONIST CRT-P EL 00802526577048 U225 VISIONIST CRT-P EL 00802526577116 U225 VISIONIST CRT-P EL 00802526578809 U225 VISIONIST CRT-P EL 00802526559457 U226 VISIONIST CRT-P EL 00802526559464 U226 VISIONIST CRT-P EL 00802526577062 U226 VISIONIST CRT-P EL 00802526577123 U226 VISIONIST CRT-P EL 00802526559488 U228 VISIONIST CRT-P EL MRI 00802526572692 U228 VISIONIST CRT-P EL MRI 00802526577130 U228 VISIONIST CRT-P EL MRI 00802526578830 U228 VISIONIST CRT-P EL MRI

What to Do

On December 12, 2024, Boston Scientific Corporation sent all affected customers an Urgent Medical Device Information letter recommending the following actions for health care providers:

If a device enters Safety Mode, immediately replace the device in patients who are at high risk of harm associated with interrupted pacing that may occur with Safety Mode. Recommend non-urgent replacement for other patients.

Do not rely on battery life estimates in Safety Mode. This mode uses more power, decreases battery life and may cause incorrect battery life estimate.

For patients with certain devices, who are at risk if Safety Mode occurs: Schedule device replacement promptly when the battery life remaining reaches four years or if the remaining battery life is already less than 4 years.

Conduct system follow-ups (remote or in-office) at least once every 12 months.

In addition, on December 16, 2024, the FDA issued an FDA Safety Communication with recommendations for patients, caregivers, and health care providers:

Recommendations for Patients and Caregivers Continue to work with your health care provider to monitor your Accolade pacemaker device, either remotely or during your existing in-office follow-up schedule. Discuss with your health care provider if you are a candidate for remote monitoring. Remote monitoring enables your provider to receive regular updates, including a Safety Mode alert, from your device. If not a candidate for remote monitoring, discuss an in-office monitoring schedule with your health care provider to help ensure that your device is functioning properly. If monitoring indicates that your device entered Safety Mode, discuss a plan with your health care provider for surgery to replace the pacemaker. Discuss your current pacing needs and potential risk of your device entering Safety Mode with your health care provider. If you are determined to be at high risk of harm if your device entered Safety Mode based on your pacing needs, your health care provider may contact you about replacement of your device. Consult with your health care provider if you have new or worsening symptoms such as lightheadedness or loss of consciousness, or questions about your device potentially entering Safety Mode. Report any problems with your Accolade pacemaker device to the FDA.

Recommendations for Health Care Providers Review the recall notice from Boston Scientific for a subset of Accolade pacemaker devices with an increased risk to permanently enter Safety Mode due to the battery underpowering the system because of a manufacturing issue with the battery cathode. The recall notice includes the following important information: Description of the battery problem and clinical impact of Safety Mode, Recommended actions for individual patient evaluation, device replacement, and follow-up intervals, and Model numbers and Unique Device Identifier (UDI) information. Be aware that the FDA is working with the manufacturer to evaluate the potential risk of this issue in all Accolade pacemaker devices. Consider the potential need for early device replacement and a patient’s specific reliance on their pacemaker when making treatment recommendations. Discuss the benefit and risks of all available treatment options with your patients. Remain alert for further updates and recommendations from the FDA and the manufacturer. While the FDA’s evaluation is ongoing, health care providers should: Monitor patients with Accolade pacemaker devices through remote or in-office visits for red box alerts indicating that a patient’s device is in Safety Mode, or symptoms indicating device performance issues, such as lightheadedness or loss of consciousness. General prophylactic device replacement is not recommended. If monitoring indicates that the device has entered Safety Mode, schedule surgery for a replacement pacemaker. Timely replacement is recommended to avoid risks associated with time spent in Safety Mode.

Report any problems your patients experience with Accolade pacemaker devices to the FDA.

Reason for Recall

Boston Scientific Corporation is recalling devices due to a manufacturing issue that could cause the device to enter Safety Mode under certain conditions. If the device enters Safety Mode, early device replacement is needed. Safety Mode is an intended feature that activates during critical device component failures. When the device experiences three power-on resets within 48 hours due to battery issues, Safety Mode is initiated. Once a device enters Safety Mode, it cannot be reversed and may cause these devices to only provide unipolar sensing and pacing, which can lead to serious injury or death due to interruption of pacing.

Devices in the ACCOLADE family of pacemakers and CRT-Ps have an increased chance to enter Safety Mode during remote data collection (telemetry) or other higher-powered operations. Additionally, devices in Safety Mode must be removed and replaced.

The use of affected devices may cause serious adverse health consequences, including slow heartbeats (bradycardia), fainting (syncope), and death.

There have been 832 reported injuries. There have been two reports of death.

Device Use

The ACCOLADE family of pacemakers is designed to treat slow heart rhythms (bradyarrhythmias) by providing dual-chamber (atrial and ventricular) and adaptive rate pacing.

These devices include:

single-chamber pacemakers (SR) for ventricular or atrial pacing and sensing

dual-chamber pacemakers (DR) for both atrial and ventricular pacing and sensing

CRT-P devices, which offer therapies like cardiac resynchronization therapy (CRT) to manage heart failure by coordinating ventricular contractions through biventricular electrical stimulation. They also provide bradycardia pacing, including adaptive rate pacing, to detect and treat slow heart rhythms.

Contact Information

Customers in the U.S. with questions about this recall should contact Boston Scientific at 1-800-227-3422.

