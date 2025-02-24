HireQuest Direct’s Jolene Tate Honored with Iris Award from the Associated General Contractors of Tennessee

Jolene Tate, franchise owner of HireQuest Direct

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HireQuest Direct , a premier, woman-owned nationwide staffing agency that connects businesses with the talent they need while fostering professional growth and opportunities for on-demand and skilled workers, is pleased to announce that its franchise owner, Jolene Tate, has been recognized with the prestigious Iris Award from the Associated General Contractors (AGC) of Tennessee. This award celebrates women in the construction industry who excel in job performance, leadership, commitment to learning, community involvement and who serve as role models for others.Tate’s journey in the construction industry started over 20 years ago when she took ownership of her first staffing office in Nashville. She didn’t just grow her company—she transformed it into a vital force within the industry, expanding from a single office to 14 locations across Tennessee, Arizona and Indiana. How does someone achieve that level of success? For Tate, it’s all about resilience, forging strong relationships and never losing sight of what matters most to her: People.Despite challenges like the 2008 financial crisis and the more recent COVID-19 pandemic, Tate moved forward, making crucial decisions that not only kept her business thriving but propelled it to new heights. She even founded the Women in Networking Construction group, bringing together professionals who share ideas, mentor one another and build lasting partnerships. It’s the kind of initiative that speaks volumes about her commitment to uplifting others—even when times are tough.“Jolene’s positive impact has been felt at every level of our organization—and by countless construction firms that rely on her,” said Brett Johnson, vice president of HireQuest Direct. “Her dedication, integrity and genuine enthusiasm for connecting people to meaningful work have truly elevated what we do.”Tate’s leadership isn’t limited to the office. One of her most notable characteristics is her passion for giving back. Through her HireQuest Direct offices, she extends opportunities to people from halfway houses and transitional programs. By offering them a path toward steady employment, Tate fosters a culture rooted in her core belief: “Believing in People by Positively Affecting Lives.”Additionally, she provides Thanksgiving meals annually for field team members, with her entire internal staff pitching in to serve. She also supports community outreach programs such as the Ronald McDonald House and the Martha O’Bryan Center.“I’m humbled and overjoyed to receive this honor,” said Tate. “Working alongside our construction partners for more than two decades, I’ve seen how vital our crews are to each build. This award reminds me that hard work and compassion can transform lives and communities.”Tate’s award underscores her desire to inspire women to enter and excel in the industry. She’s shown that innovation isn’t just about introducing new services—like her company’s TradeCorp division specializing in mechanical, electrical and plumbing staffing—but also about creating an environment where women can step in, feel valued, and grow their careers without limitations.For more, visit hqdirect.com ###About HireQuest DirectHireQuest Direct is part of the HireQuest Inc. family of companies, with more than 440 locations across 47 states and Washington, D.C. HireQuest Direct is dedicated to improving the way we find and do work by connecting businesses with qualified workers and empowering skilled professionals to advance their careers. You can find the company on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn @hirequestdirect. For more information, visit hqdirect.com.

