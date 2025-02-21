Attorney General Bonta Issues Statement Ahead of Hearing on Federal Funding Freeze Lawsuit

OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta today issued a statement ahead of the hearing on the states’ motion for a preliminary injunction in litigation challenging the Trump Administration's attempt to unlawfully freeze up to $3 trillion in federal funding previously appropriated by Congress.

“The Trump Administration has recklessly and illegally threatened to cut off vital federal assistance funding for everything from healthcare and childcare programs to housing assistance and infrastructure projects. In California alone, a funding freeze could cost millions of dollars each day, devastating many small businesses and endangering the lives and livelihoods of our most vulnerable,” said Attorney General Bonta. “We are in court today seeking to prevent the Trump Administration from moving forward with this freeze while our litigation continues. Despite what he may think, President Trump is not a king, and the power of the purse remains with Congress. As state attorneys general, we will not stop fighting to uphold the rule of law and to protect our people, values, and resources when they come under attack.”

Background

Last month, a coalition of 23 attorneys general, led by the attorneys general of California, New York, Rhode Island, Illinois, and Massachusetts, sued the Trump Administration over its attempt to freeze up to $3 trillion in vital federal funding. The U.S. District Court for the District of Rhode Island quickly granted the attorneys general’s request for a temporary restraining order, blocking the freeze’s implementation until further order from the court.

Soon after, the attorneys general filed motions for enforcement and a preliminary injunction to stop the illegal freeze and preserve federal funding that families, communities, and states rely on. In just this fiscal year, California is expected to receive $168 billion in federal funds – 34% of the state’s budget – not including funding for the state’s public college and university system. This includes $107.5 billion in funding for California’s Medicaid programs, which serve approximately 14.5 million Californians, including 5 million children and 2.3 million seniors and people with disabilities. Additionally, over 9,000 full-time equivalent state employee positions are federally funded. As detailed in the preliminary injunction motion, without access to federal financial assistance, many states could face immediate cash shortfalls, making it difficult to administer basic programs like funding for healthcare and food for children and to address their most pressing needs.

The next day, the court granted the motion for enforcement, ordering the Administration to immediately comply with the temporary restraining order and stop freezing federal funds. The court’s hearing on the motion for preliminary injunction can be viewed remotely at 10:30 AM PT / 1:30 PM ET at https://www.rid.uscourts.gov/.

Attorney General Bonta is joined by the attorneys general of Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, North Carolina, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington, and Wisconsin in the seeking the preliminary injunction.