TDCI’s Regulatory Boards Achieve Milestone: Over 48,000 New Professionals Licensed and over 115,000 Renewals Processed in 2024

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance’s (TDCI) Division of Regulatory Boards announces that 163,496 initial or renewal applications for professional licenses were processed by TDCI in 2024, an increase of 8,559 when compared to figures from 2023.

Additionally, the Division processed 4,467 consumer complaints, conducted 21,032 inspections, managed 239,869 customer inquiries through the Division’s Customer Service Center, achieving an impressive 96.15% customer satisfaction rate. Additionally, the Division assessed $1.938 million in civil penalties for violations of state rules.

“TDCI’s Regulatory Boards Division team embodies our Department’s mission of protecting Tennesseans and empowering professionals by ensuring timely licensing services for professionals and addressing consumer concerns with efficiency and professionalism,” said TDCI Commissioner Carter Lawrence. “From our dedicated Customer Service Team to our Licensing Professionals, our Regulatory Boards team plays a crucial role in bolstering Tennessee’s economy and ensuring that appropriate disciplinary action is taken regarding complaints.”

TDCI's Division of Regulatory Boards licenses and regulates over 324,000 Tennesseans in their professions and businesses through 26 regulatory programs, which includes the Tennessee Real Estate Commission, Cosmetology & Barber Examiners Board, the Detection Services Licensing Program, the Board for Licensing Contractors, the Board of Funeral Directors & Embalmers, and the Motor Vehicle Commission, among others. These programs ensure that individuals meet established professional standards, addressing complaints promptly and effectively, and offering consumer education on regulated professions and industries.

“In the midst of a year that brought new faces along with numerous challenges, our team remained dedicated to reducing licensing times, providing quality customer service to our customers, and maintaining our commitment to teamwork both in the office and working remotely,” said TDCI Assistant Commissioner for Regulatory Boards Reid Witcher. “I encourage any Tennessean who needs assistance to utilize our Welcome Center, Customer Service Center, and our website.”

In 2024, the Regulatory Boards team reached significant progress by refining and enhancing the experience for both applicants and licensees through a range of strategic initiatives:

Accelerated Turnaround: In 2024, the division successfully maintained an average processing time of 12.71 days for initial licensure, marking a notable improvement of 6.01 days from the average recorded in 2023. This accomplishment highlights our dedication to streamlining the licensure process for our applicants.

Technology adaption: We achieved over 90% internet adoption in 2024. We continue to increase our digital footprint by offering more applications online via our Comprehensive Online Regulatory & Enforcement (CORE) System. This user-friendly platform includes advanced features such as simplified attachment uploads and intuitive license management tools, providing a faster and more efficient experience for our users.

Enhanced Communication Channels: We proudly celebrated the first full year of our dedicated first-floor Welcome Center, which in 2024 hosted 2,978 unique customer visits.

Assessment Methods: We leveraged customer feedback from the 2023 Division wide licensee survey to drive an initiative focused on updating the introductory statements for every single application within our Comprehensive Online Regulatory & Enforcement (CORE) System. We recently analyzed the responses from our 2024 survey and plan to conduct our 3 rd annual licensee survey in April of 2025.

annual licensee survey in April of 2025. Expanded Credentialing Options: In June, we published our Special Case Licensure Hub. “Special Case Pathways to Occupational Licensure" refers to special situations or circumstances that may allow an individual to obtain an occupational license from the Department outside of the traditional licensing procedures. We also revamped our profession pages to support consumers seeking to self-serve through the One-Stop Licensing app.

Reg Board Leadership and Staffing: TDCI Commissioner Carter Lawrence promoted Reid Witcher as the new Assistant Commissioner for the Division of Regulator Boards in June 2024. Gin Binkley joined TDCI overseeing the Tennessee State Board of Accountancy in November 2024 and Christopher Burkhart joined TDCI overseeing the Board of Licensing Contractors in April 2024. A complete overview of TDCI’s Regulatory Boards leadership team and photos can be found here.

Finally, TDCI shared details with the public regarding disciplinary actions taken against licensees, while also fostering close collaboration with law enforcement agencies to strengthen consumer protection initiatives.

For more information or to file a complaint, visit us online today.

