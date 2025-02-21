Metal Roofing Market Outlook Industry Size and Growth Forecast for 2030

Metal Roofing Market Overview

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The increasing demand for metal roofing across various industries, coupled with government support for construction projects, is propelling the growth of the global metal roofing market . According to a report by Allied Market Research, the market was valued at $23.8 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $33.5 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2021 to 2030.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A14965 Market Dynamics:While the benefits of metal roofing fuel its adoption, the availability of alternative roofing solutions poses a challenge to market growth. However, the expansion of the construction industry in developing nations presents new opportunities for the industry.Market Segmentation & Regional Insights:- By Metal Type: The steel segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to over 40% of the total market. However, the zinc segment is expected to experience the fastest growth, registering a CAGR of 4.4% through 2030.- By End-User: The commercial sector dominated in 2020, accounting for nearly 40% of the total market, while the residential segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period.- By Region: Asia-Pacific led the market in 2020, contributing to nearly 40% of the total market share. It is expected to maintain its leadership, with the fastest CAGR of 3.9% from 2021 to 2030.Key Market Players:Major companies operating in the global metal roofing market include:- Metal Sales Manufacturing Corporation- Ideal Roofing Co. Ltd.- Jinhu Color Aluminum Group- Central States Mfg- Boral Roofing- MBCI- Lifetite Metal Products LLC- ATAS International, Inc.- McElroy Metal- Aditya Profiles𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐕𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐭 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/metal-roofing-market/purchase-options About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

