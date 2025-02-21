Automatic Door Market is growing at a CAGR of 7.8% and is projected to reach $41,745.0 million by 2026

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Automatic Door Market to Reach $41.74 Billion by 2026 – Allied Market Research ReportAllied Market Research has published a report titled “Automatic Door Market by Type (Sliding, Swinging, Folding, and Others) and End User (Commercial, Industrial, and Residential): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026.” The report highlights that the global automatic door market, valued at $22.40 billion in 2018, is expected to grow to $41.74 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2026.👉 Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3158 Key Market Drivers, Challenges, and OpportunitiesThe automatic door market is experiencing rapid expansion due to key factors such as urbanization, industrialization, and increasing investments in residential and commercial infrastructure. Additionally, the rise in home remodeling and renovation projects has contributed to the growing adoption of automatic doors.However, the market faces challenges, including high initial installation costs and lower demand for automation in smaller or developing economies. Despite these obstacles, the rising emphasis on safety and security presents significant growth opportunities, as businesses and homeowners prioritize automated security solutions.Sliding Doors to Maintain Market Dominance by 2026Among different types of automatic doors, the sliding door segment accounted for more than 40% of the global market share in 2018. This trend is expected to continue, with the sliding door segment projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% by 2026.Factors fueling this growth include:✔️ Increasing construction projects in both residential and commercial spaces✔️ Growing preference for space-saving and stylish designs in modern buildings✔️ Ease of use and energy efficiency, making them ideal for high-traffic areasCommercial Segment to Lead While Residential Segment Grows Fastest✔️ Commercial Sector Leadership: The commercial segment dominated the automatic door market in 2018, contributing nearly 50% of total market revenue. This demand is fueled by the need for modern, convenient, and visually appealing entrances in offices, malls, and hotels.✔️ Residential Market Expansion: The residential segment is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.7% between 2019 and 2026. This surge is attributed to:Rising demand for smart home solutionsIncreasing consumer spending on home automationEnhanced focus on security and convenience in residential spacesAsia-Pacific to Lead the Global Market Growth🌍 Regional Highlights:Asia-Pacific accounted for nearly 50% of the global automatic door market revenue in 2018 and is forecasted to maintain its leadership position through 2026.The region is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period.Factors driving growth in this region include:✔️ Rapid urbanization and rising population✔️ Strong economic growth and increasing infrastructure development✔️ High demand for automatic doors in residential, commercial, and industrial buildings👉 Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3158 Key Players in the Automatic Door MarketThe automatic door industry is highly competitive, with leading companies focusing on innovation, product enhancement, and strategic partnerships to expand their market presence.Major Industry Players Include:Deutschtec GmbHGEZE GmbHRoyal Boon Edam International B.VMANUSA GEST, S.L.Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.ASSA ABLOY GroupNabtesco CorporationRite-Hite Holding Corporationdormakaba Holding AGSanwa Holdings CorporationThese companies continue to innovate by integrating advanced technologies such as sensor-based automation, AI-driven security features, and energy-efficient designs into their products.

