Upgrade to iPhone 16e and save with incredible offers from Verizon

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon will offer iPhone 16e , a new addition to the iPhone 16 lineup, featuring breakthrough battery life, the fast performance of the A18 chip, Apple Intelligence1, and a 48MP 2-in-1 camera system — all at an incredible value. Customers can pre-order the new iPhone 16e starting Friday, February 21, with availability beginning Friday, February 28. Visit verizon.com for complete pricing and availability details,

Major savings and value on iPhone 16e at Verizon

Starting February 21, Verizon customers can get:

Switch to Verizon or add a new line and can get iPhone 16e for $5 a month for 36 months on myPlan 2 .

for 36 months on myPlan . Want to trade in your phone? Get iPhone 16e on us when you trade-in your current iPhone, Samsung or Google phone — in any condition — and sign up for a new line on myPlan 3 .

when you trade-in your current iPhone, Samsung or Google phone — in any condition — and sign up for a new line on myPlan . Verizon Business customers: For a limited time, get iPhone 16e on us with a new activation on either the Business Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Pro plan with a Verizon Device Payment agreement4. And, eligible Public Sector customers can get a new 128GB iPhone 16e on us on a qualifying two year agreement5.



Verizon myPlan gives you ultimate access to Apple One

Supercharge your iPhone 16e with Verizon myPlan, built to give you more flexibility, more perks and more value. Whether you're upgrading to the latest iPhone for yourself or keeping your business running smoothly with a Verizon Business Unlimited Plan, you’ll stay connected with Verizon’s ultra-fast 5G network—built for whatever life throws your way.

With myPlan, you’re in control. Pick the perks that matter to you, like Apple One for just $10/month (Individual Plan) or $20/month (Family Plan), plus get deals on entertainment, shopping and more. It’s your phone, your plan, your way — only with Verizon.

Everything you need to know about the iPhone 16e

iPhone 16e offers powerful capabilities at a more affordable price. It delivers fast, smooth performance and the best battery life ever on a 6.1-inch iPhone, thanks to the industry-leading efficiency of the A18 chip and the new Apple C1, the first cellular modem designed by Apple. iPhone 16e is also built for Apple Intelligence, the intuitive personal intelligence system that delivers helpful and relevant intelligence while taking an extraordinary step forward for privacy in AI. The 48MP Fusion camera takes gorgeous photos and videos, and with an integrated 2x Telephoto, it is like having two cameras in one, so users can zoom in with optical quality. When outside of cellular and Wi-Fi coverage, iPhone 16e can use Apple’s groundbreaking satellite features — including Emergency SOS, Roadside Assistance, Messages, and Find My via satellite.

With custom-designed components and deeply integrated software, iPhone 16e users can stay connected and get help when it matters most6. iPhone 16e will be available in two elegant matte finishes — black and white — with colorful cases available to accessorize.

iPhone 16e can be activated with an eSIM, a more secure alternative to a physical SIM card. With eSIM, users can quickly activate their cellular plan, store multiple cellular plans on the same device, and stay connected. Verizon supports eSIM Quick Transfer which allows users to transfer their existing plan to their new iPhone.

Visit verizon.com on February 28 to order your new iPhone 16e .

For more details on Apple products, please visit www.apple.com .

1 Apple Intelligence is available in localized English for Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, South Africa, the U.K., and the U.S. Additional languages, including French, German, Italian, Portuguese (Brazil), Spanish, Japanese, Korean, and Chinese (simplified), English (Singapore), and English (India) will be available in April. Some features, applications, and services may not be available in all regions or all languages.

2 $599.99 (128 GB only) purchase w/new smartphone line on Unlimited Ultimate, postpaid Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Welcome plan req'd. Less $419.99 promo credit applied over 36 mos.; promo credit ends if eligibility req’s are no longer met; 0% APR. Offer may not be combined with other offers. Apple Intelligence requires iOS 18.1 or later.

3 $599.99 (128 GB only) purchase w/new smartphone line on Unlimited Ultimate, postpaid Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Welcome plan (min. $65/mo w/Auto Pay (+taxes/fees) for 36 mos) req'd. Less $600 trade-in/promo credit applied over 36 mos.; promo credit ends if eligibility req’s are no longer met; 0% APR. Trade-in must be from Apple, Google or Samsung; trade-in terms apply. Apple Intelligence requires iOS 18.1 or later.

4 Taxes & fees apply. New line w/device payment purchase agmt & Business Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Pro plan req’d. $599.99 credit applied to acct. over the term of your agmt (up to 36 mos, 0% APR); promo credit ends when eligibility requirements are no longer met. Credits begin in 2-3 bills & will include appropriate credit amounts from order date. Cannot be combined with other device offers. This device supports only 5G Ultra Wideband mid-band (C-band), 5G and 4G LTE. iPhone 16e 128GB monthly fee after credit: $0. Offer ends 3.31.2025.

5 iPhone 16e offer only. Plan Requirements: Fed - $15+ with data feature; State & Local - $19.99+ with data feature; State of TN - flat rate plan with data feature (must meet PP requirement). Available to government-liable subscribers only and subject to the terms, provisions and conditions of Verizon Wireless-approved government contracting vehicles. An Offer Recovery Fee (ORF) will be assigned to NASPO MA 152 customer lines that take advantage of select quarterly offers and will be charged on the customer's bill if the line is disconnected before the end of the line term. 5G and 5G UWB may not be available to all government customers. See terms and conditions of your contract. Pricing excludes taxes and fees and is subject to change without notice. Offer ends 3.31.2025.

6 Apple’s satellite features are included for free for two years starting at the time of activation of a new iPhone 16e. For Emergency SOS via satellite availability, visit support.apple.com/en-us/HT213426 . Messages via satellite will be available in the U.S. and Canada in iOS 18 or later. SMS availability will depend on carrier. Carrier fees may apply. Users should check with their carrier for details. Roadside Assistance via satellite is currently available in the U.S. with AAA and Verizon Roadside Assistance, and in the U.K. with Green Flag. Participating roadside assistance providers may charge for services, and iPhone users who are not members can take advantage of their roadside assistance services on a pay-per-use basis. Apple’s satellite features were designed for use in open spaces with a clear line of sight to the sky. Performance may be impacted by obstructions such as trees or surrounding buildings.

