Department of Economic Development Publishes Application Guidelines for 2025 Nebraska Affordable Housing Trust Fund

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) has published application guidelines for the 2025 program cycle of the Nebraska Affordable Housing Trust Fund (NAHTF).

Established in 1996, the NAHTF has been a high-impact program to increase the supply of quality, affordable housing throughout the state.

The NAHTF’s Housing Development and Technical Assistance funding cycles are currently open. Pre-applications are required and are due by 5:00 p.m. (CT) on Thursday, March 20, 2025. Full applications are due by 5:00 p.m. (CT) on Thursday, May 22, 2025.

Pre-applications and full applications must be submitted electronically via AmpliFund, DED’s grant management system. Applicants should review the application guidelines, and the included funding timeline, prior to submitting. Application guidelines and links to the applications are available on the NAHTF program webpage: https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/nahtf.

DED will offer a pre-recorded, full-application workshop on its website by March 13, 2025 at https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/nahtf.

Additionally, DED staff will hold open office hours to assist applicants with questions specific to the application and application guidelines. All project-related questions should be directed to a housing program representative. Contact information for the housing representative in your area can be found at this link: https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/Housing-Rep-Map_2024_vertical.pdf.

Open office hours will be held on March 6th, April 3rd, and May 1st. Registration for open office hours will be made available on the agency website at https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/training/. Applicants are encouraged to review the application guidelines and the available pre-recorded workshop prior to participating in open office hours.

For more information, contact Barb Pierce, DED Housing Specialist, at barb.pierce@nebraska.gov or 402-936-4587. Interested applicants may also contact Kylee Bischoff, Application Coordinator, at kylee.bischoff@nebraska.gov or 402-800-7058.