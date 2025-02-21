WW2 Vehicle Rentals Marks a Successful Year Supplying Military Vehicles for Major Film Productions

Panzer IV and Panzer II "Luchs" Filming in Action

Featured in Six Triple Eight, Laws of Man, and 25 For Ukraine, among other exciting collaborations.

These vehicles play a crucial role in U.S.-based filmmaking, especially in WWII films. Viewers value the historical accuracy that bring pivotal moments from this period to the screen.” — CEO Charles Bolanis

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WW2 Vehicle Rentals, the leading provider of World War II military vehicles and props for film productions, is proud to announce a successful year of exciting collaborations and achievements. The company has recently completed filming for the Schuetzle Company Productions movie, "25 For Ukraine," and is thrilled to see the release of Tyler Perry’s "Six Triple Eight" on Netflix and the 2025 film, "Laws of Man."WW2 Vehicle Rentals has set itself apart in the film industry by offering filmmakers access to the largest private network of World War II German military tanks, vehicles, artillery, and props. This has allowed filmmakers to accurately portray historical events and bring their stories to life on the big screen. The company's dedication to authenticity and attention to detail has made them a top choice for filmmakers looking to accurately recreate the events of World War II.The completion of filming for "25 For Ukraine" marks a significant milestone for WW2 Vehicle Rentals. The movie, which tells the story of a group of Ukrainian soldiers fighting against the Nazi regime, required a large number of authentic World War II vehicles and props. As the official Picture Car Provider for the film, WW2 Vehicle Rentals was able to provide the necessary equipment to ensure the accuracy and realism of the film, including the only accurate and working model of the Panzer VI Tiger Tank in the world. The company is proud to have been a part of such an important project and looks forward to its release.In addition to 25 For Ukraine, WW2 Vehicle Rentals is excited about the release of Tyler Perry’s "Six Triple Eight" on Netflix. The movie, which follows the journey of the first all-female African American battalion during World War II, features several vehicles and props provided by WW2 Vehicle Rentals. The company is honored to have been a part of this groundbreaking film and is eager for audiences to see their contributions on screen.WW2 Vehicle Rentals is also thrilled to announce its involvement in the film "Laws of Man." Released in 2025, the cold-war thriller required a number of World War II vehicles for flashback scenes, and the company is proud to be a part of the final product on the big screen."We are honored to have been a part of these productions and to have provided authentic vehicles to help bring these stories to life," said CEO Charles Bolanis, "these vehicles play a crucial role in U.S.-based filmmaking, especially in World War II films. Viewers value the meticulous attention to detail and historical accuracy that bring pivotal moments from this period to the screen."WW2 Vehicle Rentals sets itself apart by offering filmmakers access to the largest private network of World War II German military tanks, vehicles, artillery and props, as well as American military vehicles. For productions seeking authenticity without relying on CGI, WW2 Vehicle Rentals provides the most visually stunning and historically accurate hardware available. By having such an extensive collection on U.S. soil, WW2 Vehicle Rentals eliminates the need for costly overseas excursions, making it a go-to resource for filmmakers.As WW2 Vehicle Rentals celebrates a successful year, they look forward to continuing their collaborations with filmmakers and providing them with the necessary equipment to bring their stories to life.About WW2 Vehicle RentalsWW2 Vehicle Rentals manages the world's largest private network of World War II German military tanks, vehicles, artillery and props for use on the big screen. Whether for a documentary or a World War II screen epic, WW2 Vehicle Rentals supplies productions with eye-catching, gear-grinding hardware that sets projects apart. Based in the central United States, studios do not have to take production on a costly overseas excursion. WW2 Vehicle Rentals provides all the vehicles, military equipment, set locations, featured extras and scene staging guidance for authentic WW2 films. To learn more visit https://ww2rentals.com/ Media ContactMatthew FernLAG Strategy Corp(818) 724-2345matthew@lagstrategy.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.