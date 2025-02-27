'Promising Young Man' fills a literary void with authentic ADHD characters

Promising Young Man by Elias Axel

Elias Axel's debut novel defies ADHD stereotypes while driving readers on a delightfully bumpy American road trip

I love this book. It’s a page-turner…” — Jill Wine-Banks, author "The Watergate Girl"

CHEYENNE, WY, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Published February 11, 2025, from My Delightful Life Press, "Promising Young Man" by Elias Axel is an edgy, witty coming-of-age story narrated by misunderstood, mistake-riddled, 18-year-old Oscar, a boy who’s afraid of becoming a man. Axel’s story deviates from the norm by featuring a male protagonist with a well-developed interiority and complex emotional life who bumps along rock bottom as he slowly unmasks his ADHD."… a powerful story of survival, resilience, and hope... One of the best books I read in 2024." —Nathan Chung (early reader), Neurodivergent, recognized as a Top 50 Global Neurodiversity Evangelist, and a D-30 Impact List 2024 HonoreeLauded "as humorous is it is heartfelt” and “the kind of book that sticks with you” by "The Psychic Color Series" author, Hollie Smurthwaite, "Promising Young Man" follows witty, defiant Oscar who tells an unforgettable story of a troubled teen on the cusp of high school graduation as he tries to navigate societal expectations and his own perceived shortcomings, who loses his sense of wonder and, after a scrape with the law, ends up chasing a family lie across America. "Despite his enviable exterior, Oscar spends his days wanting to be like everyone else, and sometimes not wanting to be at all," Axel says.“Axel is a natural... writes with a flow and energy that is absolutely compelling,” — Chris Canaan, Emmy Award-winning writer; co-creator "Walker, Texas Ranger" (starring Chuck Norris); screenplay, "No Good Deed" (starring Samuel L. Jackson and Stellan Skarsgård)While some of the main protagonist’s choices and behavior could be relatable to readers with ADHD, the story’s humor and intrigue ensure all readers are absorbed in his journey. Axel says, “I want ADHDers to have a story they can relate to, and all readers to laugh, to learn, and maybe cry, but most importantly, be entertained.”"At times funny, at times raw, at times so poignant you’ll find yourself tearing up ... It’s a story filled with wrong choices and thwarted dreams but also hope, resiliency, and redemption…” —Maggie Smith, award-winning author of "Truth and Other Lies "The novel’s major themes are Self-Acceptance and Finding One's Place in The World, Promising Young Man also delves into themes of ADHD and mental health, which will particularly resonate with people who have experience with ADHD or similar learning differences. The story's humor and contemporary setting, along with its relatable themes of "Intergenerational Relationships" and "The Power of Second Chances" will appeal to those seeking inspiration and understanding.“… deeply moving... absorbing... Promising Young Man is truly enjoyable and will appeal to readers of all ages.” —Sarah C. Maza, Member American Academy of Arts & Sciences, Professor of History Emerita Northwestern UniversityPromising Young Man is an entertaining, yet poignant story of survival, resilience, and hope that will stick with readers and leave them reflecting on their own journeys of self-discovery and authenticity.# # #Title: Promising Young ManAuthor: Elias AxelPub Date: February 11, 2025Publisher: My Delightful Life Press, LLC.Length: 240 pagesPaperback currently available for purchase at Barnes & Noble, Amazon, Bookshop.org, and other online retailers. eBook available free with Kindle Unlimited.ISBN: 979-8-9920656-0-2Media Contact: patricia@mdlpress.comComing soon:The Promising Young Man Book Trailer (Trinley Pictures, LLC)The Promising Young Man Audiobook narrated by Julian Josip My Delightful Life Press, LLC is a new independent publisher. Its future publications include "Loving Last Days: Celebrating a Life in Person," a guide to ensuring loved ones in palliative hospice care know their lives mattered, expected to release in 2025.

Promising Young Man Audiobook Teaser

