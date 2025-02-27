Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center Urges a Plumber with Recently Diagnosed Mesothelioma or Lung Cancer in Louisiana to Call the Gori Law Firm about Compensation-Expect Much Better Results

"If your husband or dad is a current or former plumber and he has mesothelioma or lung cancer in Louisiana please call the Gori Law Firm about financial compensation at 866-532-2106.” — Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center

NEW ORLEANS , LA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "If you are a current or former plumber anywhere in Louisiana who has just received news of a diagnosis of mesothelioma or lung cancer or you are their family members please call the Gori Law Firm anytime at 866-532-2106 to discuss financial compensation. The Gori Law Firm has an office in New Orleans and offices throughout the nation and the primary focus of their law practice is making certain people with mesothelioma or lung cancer receive the best possible compensation results. There are not many law firms like the Gori Law Firm when it comes to financial compensation for victims of mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer.

"We have numerous friends who were and or are plumbers and we know exactly how they were exposed to asbestos-especially if they were working as a plumber before the mid-1980s. The worst exposures to asbestos in Louisiana for a plumber might have occurred in a home, a school, hospital, at a chemical plant, power plant or at a shipyard. Plumbers in many instances continued to have exposure to asbestos in Louisiana after asbestos was banned from workplaces in the early 1980s.

"If your husband or dad is a current or former plumber and he has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma or lung cancer in Louisiana please call the Gori Law Firm about financial compensation at 866-532-2106. When it comes to client compensation for mesothelioma or lung cancer in Louisiana the Gori Law Firm has no equal." www.gorilaw.com

Suggestions from the Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Louisiana or nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

* “Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

* “Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

* “Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

* “Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?" https://Louisiana.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center is a passionate advocate for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Shreveport, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Kenner, Bossier City, Monroe or anywhere in Louisiana. www.gorilaw.com

For more information about mesothelioma please visit the government's website on this topic: https://medlineplus.gov/mesothelioma.html

