Chromatography Instruments Market to Reach USD 14.90 Billion by 2032 | SNS Insider

Growing Adoption in Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology Drives Market ExpansionAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Research by SNS Insider, The Chromatography Instruments Market was valued at USD 9.47 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 14.90 billion by 2032, growing at a steady CAGR of 5.19% from 2024 to 2032.
The increasing adoption of chromatography techniques in pharmaceutical research, biotechnology, and clinical applications is a key driver for market growth. The rising need for high-precision analytical instruments, coupled with advancements in chromatography technologies, is further fueling market expansion.
Key Players in Chromatography Instruments Market
• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (Thermo Scientific Dionex UltiMate 3000 HPLC System, Thermo Scientific TRACE 1310 Gas Chromatograph)
• Agilent Technologies, Inc. (Agilent 1200 Infinity Series HPLC System, Agilent 7890B Gas Chromatograph)
• PerkinElmer, Inc. (PerkinElmer Clarus 690 Gas Chromatograph, PerkinElmer Flexar FX-15 HPLC System)
• Waters Corporation (Waters ACQUITY UPLC System, Waters Synapt G2-Si Mass Spectrometer)
• ABB Ltd. (ABB Process Chromatography Analyzer, ABB MasterLab Chromatography Systems)
• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Roche AVENIO Oncology Analysis Software, Roche SeqCap EZ System)
• Shimadzu Corporation (Shimadzu Nexera XR HPLC System, Shimadzu GC-2010 Plus Gas Chromatograph)
• Horiba, Ltd. (Horiba Scientific XGT-7200 X-ray Fluorescence Spectrometer, Horiba High-Performance HPLC System)
• JASCO Corporation (JASCO V-730 UV-Vis Spectrophotometer, JASCO LC-4000 Series HPLC System)
• SRI Instruments (SRI 310C Compact Gas Chromatograph, SRI 8610C Biogas Analyzer)
• Biotech Optics Inc. (Biotech Optics HPLC, Biotech Optics Gas Chromatograph)
• Knauer Wissenschaftliche Geräte GmbH (Knauer Azura HPLC System, Knauer Gas Chromatograph 8100)
• Thermo Scientific (Thermo Scientific Dionex ICS-5000+ HPIC System, Thermo Scientific EASY nLC 1000 System)
• GE Healthcare (ÄKTA pure 25M System, ÄKTA ready chromatography system)
• Gilson, Inc. (Gilson GX-271 Liquid Handler, Gilson 3060 HPLC Autosampler)
• Restek Corporation (Restek Rxi-5ms Capillary Chromatography Column, Restek RTX-5MS Gas Chromatography Column)
• Agilent Technologies (Agilent 7890A Gas Chromatograph, Agilent 1200 Series HPLC System)
• Sartorius AG (Sartorius BioPAT MFCS, Sartorius Octet RED96 System for Bioprocess Monitoring)
• PerkinElmer, Inc. (PerkinElmer Janus G3 Automated Workstation, PerkinElmer Lamda 365 UV/Vis Spectrophotometer)
• Eppendorf AG (Eppendorf Chromatography Systems, Eppendorf Biochrom WPA Series UV/Vis Spectrophotometer)
Segment Analysis
By Chromatography Systems, in 2023, the Liquid Chromatography segment led the chromatography systems market, capturing 49% of the total market share.
The increasing use of liquid chromatography in drug development in the pharmaceutical industry and food safety testing has contributed to its prevalence in the market. The precision with which the method offers sensitivity and separation renders it invariable in industries.
At the same time, the Gas Chromatography segment is expected to be the most rapidly growing, fueled by its expanding application in environmental monitoring, petrochemical analysis, and forensic science. The segment's high growth rate is due to improvements in detector technologies and the growing need for volatile compound analysis, which has resulted in a high rate of adoption across various industries.
By Consumables, the Column segment emerged as the dominant force in the chromatography instruments market in 2023, holding 57% of the total market share.
Columns are a significant factor in ensuring precise separations in chromatography operations, which makes them a core element in analytical laboratories. The increasing requirement for high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) and ultra-high-performance liquid chromatography (UHPLC) methods has fueled the development of this segment.
Conversely, the Chromatography Syringe segment is growing at the highest rate, mainly because of its extensive use in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors. The popularity of the segment is increasing because of the growing demand for accurate sample introduction and effective analysis in drug development, quality control, and clinical research environments.
By Application, in 2023, the Pharmaceutical Firms segment led the chromatography instruments market with a commanding 55% market share.
The pharmaceutical industry's extensive use of chromatography methods for the formulation of drugs, quality control, and regulatory affairs has been a key growth stimulant. The rigorous regulatory standards for pharmaceutical testing further supported the integration of chromatography systems in this industry.
The Clinical Research Organization (CRO) segment will be the highest-growing segment due to increasing demand for outsourced research services. The growing complexity of drug development and requirements for cost-saving analytical solutions have encouraged pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms to partner with CROs, thus driving demand for sophisticated chromatography equipment in this segment.
Regional Analysis, in 2023, the Asia-Pacific region dominated the chromatography instruments market, securing a substantial 68% market share.
The dominance of this region is driven by high industrialization, growing pharmaceutical manufacturing, and escalating biotechnology research. China and India are among the largest centers for pharmaceutical manufacturing and research and thus have created a high demand for chromatography equipment.
Concurrently, North America is the most rapidly growing market, supported by strong investments in drug discovery, regulatory affairs, and new chromatography technologies. The region's established healthcare infrastructure, combined with a high concentration of major industry players, is driving the uptake of chromatography instruments in pharmaceutical, environmental, and food safety applications.
