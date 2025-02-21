Operator Injured in Snowmobile Collision

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Josiah Towne

603-744-5470

February 21, 2025

Woodstock, NH –On Sunday, February 20, 2025 at 6:11 p.m., NH Fish and Game Conservation Officers were notified of a snowmobile collision, with injury, at Jack-O-Lantern South Drive in Woodstock.

A Conservation Officer responded to the scene. Upon arrival, the operator had been transported by Lin-Wood Ambulance to Littleton Regional Hospital for treatment of serious injuries. Through the course of the investigation, it was discovered that Philip Chadwell, 43, of Scituate, MA, had lost control of his snowmobile while crossing Route 3 in Woodstock. Chadwell accelerated and hit the snowbank after crossing the road, which resulted in a leg injury. Chadwell was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Speed and alcohol did not appear to be contributing factors in this crash.

Conservation Officers would like to remind the snowmobiling public to always use caution while crossing paved roads. Always familiarize yourself with snowmobile operation before you ride and always wear a helmet. For more information on snowmobile safety visit wildlife.nh.gov.