Heart Valve Devices Market to Reach USD 33.2 Billion by 2032 | SNS Insider
Advancing Cardiovascular Solutions: The Expanding Heart Valve Devices MarketAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Research by SNS Insider, The global Heart Valve Devices Market was valued at USD 11.7 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 33.2 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 12.3% over the forecast period 2024-2032. The market is witnessing robust growth, driven by an increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, technological advancements, and an aging global population..
By Age Group, in 2023, the adult segment led the heart valve devices market, capturing 42% of the total revenue.
The elevated rates of heart valve disorders in adults due to lifestyle influences and the aging population have significantly accounted for such superiority. Growing numbers of disorders like aortic stenosis and mitral regurgitation among adults lead to the mounting need for devices to replace or repair heart valves.
The pediatric market is becoming the most rapidly expanding segment, powered by improvements in the treatment of congenital heart disease and enhanced awareness about the importance of early intervention. Improvements in technologies like minimally invasive valve replacement technologies are broadening treatment for younger patients and fueling growth in this segment.
Get a Free Sample Report@ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/5516
By End-User, Hospitals held the largest market share in 2023, owing to their extensive infrastructure and advanced medical capabilities.
With exposure to innovative surgical technologies and expert cardiovascular crews, hospitals are still the center of choice for heart valve therapies. Furthermore, the growth of hospital-based development and research projects for new-generation heart valve equipment further reinforces dominance in this category.
Ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) are growing at the highest rate in the market. The increasing demand for cost-saving and minimally invasive procedures, along with reduced hospital stays, has resulted in a growing trend toward ASCs. Both patients and healthcare professionals are realizing the advantages of outpatient procedures, resulting in a rise in demand for heart valve devices in these facilities.
By Type of Heart Valve, the aortic valve segment accounted for the largest share of the heart valve devices market in 2023.
The increasing incidence of aortic stenosis, especially among the geriatric population, has increased the demand for aortic valve replacement considerably. The availability of transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) options, which decrease the risk of surgery and rehabilitation time, also increases the use of these devices.
At the same time, the mitral valve segment is the most rapidly growing segment in the market. The rising prevalence of mitral valve conditions and the shift towards transcatheter mitral valve repair (TMVR) procedures are driving this segment. Advances in minimally invasive mitral valve repair technology are improving patient outcomes, which are helping to fuel the growth of this segment.
By Material, in 2023, biological valves dominated the heart valve devices market.
These valves are the preferred choice compared to mechanical valves because of their biocompatibility, lower tendency for blood clot formation, and lesser requirement of lifelong anticoagulation therapy. The rise in the use of bovine and porcine tissue-based valves has also helped to strengthen the dominance of this segment.
In contrast, the most rapidly growing segment is polymer-based valves. The research and development in synthetic heart valve materials, with an emphasis on durability and enhanced hemodynamics, continue to fuel demand for polymer-based solutions. Their capability to use the best features of both mechanical and biological valves makes them an interesting substitute option for future cardiovascular interventions.
Key Players in Heart Valve Devices Market
• Medtronic (CoreValve, Evolut R)
• Edwards Lifesciences (SAPIEN 3, SAPIEN 3 Ultra)
• Abbott Laboratories (Mitraclip, TricValve)
• Boston Scientific (Lotus Edge, AccuCinch)
• JenaValve Technology (JenaValve Pericardial Bioprosthesis, JenaValve IntraAortic Balloon Pump)
• LivaNova (Perceval, S3 Aortic Valve)
• CryoLife (CardioGenesis, On-X Prosthetic Heart Valve)
• Neovasc (Tiara, Neovasc Reducer)
• Meril Life Sciences (Perceval, Myval)
• Direct Flow Medical (Direct Flow Valve, Direct Flow Catheter)
• Biomerics (Biomaterials, TAVR Delivery Systems)
• Abbott Vascular (Mitral Valve Repair Systems, Transcatheter Aortic Valve Systems)
• CardiAQ Valve Technologies (CardiAQ Transcatheter Mitral Valve System, CardiAQ-4)
• Supramind (Surgical Heart Valve, Transcatheter Valve System)
• Micro Interventional Devices (MitraClip, Valve Technologies)
• Thoracic Design (Thoracic Bioprosthesis, TAVR)
• Braile Biomedica (Braile Mitral Valve, Braile Aortic Valve)
• Medtronic Sofamor Danek (Corinth, ThoraClips)
• St. Jude Medical (Trifecta, Epic Plus)
• VitaFlow (VitaFlow Transcatheter Valve, VitaFlow Delivery System)
Speak with Our Expert Analyst Today to Gain Deeper Insights @ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/5516
Regional Analysis, in 2023, North America led the global heart valve devices market.
Supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure, high incidence of cardiovascular ailments, and robust investment in medical research, the region's fast adoption of cutting-edge heart valve replacement technologies such as TAVR and TMVR further consolidates its market standing.
The Asia-Pacific market is experiencing the fastest-growing market, spurred by growing investments in healthcare, rising cases of heart diseases, and enhanced access to sophisticated medical interventions. China, India, and Japan are seeing an increase in demand for heart valve devices because of widening medical facilities and increased patient awareness regarding cardiovascular therapies.
Buy Full Research Report on Heart Valve Devices Market 2024-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/5516
About Us:
SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.
Jagney Dave
SNS Insider Pvt. Ltd
+1 315 636 4242
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.