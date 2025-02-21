South Asia & Oceania Gear Measuring Machine Market to Reach $75.4 Million by 2034 at 4.1% CAGR

Rising vehicle sales, industrialization, and tech advancements drive gear measuring machine demand in South Asia & Oceania through 2034.

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report by Fact.MR, Gear measuring machine sales in South Asia & Oceania are expected to reach US$ 50.2 million in 2024, with the market projected to grow at a 4.1% CAGR from 2024 to 2034. Increasing demand for high-precision machines and rising vehicle sales are key factors driving market growth in the region. The need for accurate gear measurement in automotive and industrial applications is expected to boost demand over the coming years.The rising demand for efficient vehicles is expected to drive the development of advanced gearboxes, increasing the need for precision gear measuring equipment in the long run. Additionally, the integration of advanced technologies to enhance the accuracy of gear measuring systems is anticipated to be a key trend for manufacturers to monitor throughout the forecast period. Moreover, growing disposable income and rapid industrialization are set to boost the demand and shipments of gear measuring machines in South Asia & Oceania through 2034.Get Free Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=9307 The industrial and manufacturing sectors in South Asia & Oceania have witnessed significant growth in recent years as countries in the region strive to enhance economic development. A rising number of manufacturers are establishing production facilities to benefit from low labor costs, government subsidies, and incentives, which is expected to drive the demand for gear measuring machines over the next decade. Additionally, factors such as evolving product standards, pricing trends, stringent safety regulations, and improvements in local supply chains are likely to influence market growth. Continuous advancements in technology and precision engineering are further shaping the market landscape. For more insights into these growth-augmenting factors, including new developments and regulatory frameworks, explore this research study on gear measuring machines by skilled analysts at Fact.MR.Key Takeaways from the Market Study:Gear measuring machine sales in South Asia & Oceania are projected to reach US$ 75.4 million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2024 to 2034.India, Australia, New Zealand, and Thailand are expected to present lucrative opportunities for gear measuring machine manufacturers in the South Asia & Oceania region through 2034. India, in particular, is emerging as a key market due to its rapid economic growth and expanding aerospace, automotive, and defense sectors. With a market value of US$ 86 million in 2024, India’s gear measuring machine industry is projected to grow at a 7.7% CAGR, reaching US$ 181 million by 2034. The rising disposable income in the country has led to increased vehicle sales and a growing number of air travelers, both of which are driving demand for precision gear measurement solutions. Additionally, rising defense spending is further boosting market growth as advanced gear systems are essential for military applications.Australia and New Zealand are also poised for steady growth in the gear measuring machine market, driven by the surging demand for heavy machinery. With a market value of US$ 11.9 million in 2024, this segment is forecasted to expand at a 4% CAGR, reaching US$ 17.7 million by 2034. Australia’s strong mining and oil & gas sectors require reliable gear systems, while New Zealand’s thriving agricultural industry further supports demand for heavy equipment, thereby fueling the need for gear measuring machines in the region.Key players in Gear Measuring Machine Industry:Key players in the gear measuring machine industry are Gleason Corporation; EMAG GmbH & Co. KG; FFG Werke GmbH; Kashifuji Works Ltd.; Klingelnberg AG; Reishauer AG.Growing Demand for Gear Measuring Machines in SAO's Automotive & Heavy Equipment SectorsGear measuring machine providers in South Asia & Oceania are primarily focused on offering devices with a maximum working diameter of 1,200 mm, catering to the growing demand from the automotive manufacturing sector. As automotive production continues to rise, manufacturers are seeking advanced gear measurement solutions to enhance precision and efficiency. However, the demand for gear measuring machines with a working diameter exceeding 1,200 mm is also anticipated to surge, driven by the increasing use of heavy equipment, marine engines, and aircraft in the region. Gears used in these applications tend to have larger diameters, making high-capacity gear measuring machines essential for accurate measurement and calibration. The expansion of industries reliant on large-scale machinery is expected to bolster sales of these advanced gear measuring solutions in the years to come.The automotive manufacturing sector in South Asia & Oceania is experiencing rapid growth, significantly boosting the demand for gear measuring machines. Favorable government policies, incentives, and infrastructure investments are encouraging automotive manufacturers to establish production facilities in key countries such as India, Malaysia, Vietnam, and Thailand. These nations are emerging as major automotive hubs, attracting global automakers looking to capitalize on cost-effective manufacturing and increasing regional demand. As production volumes increase, the need for precise gear measurement technologies will continue to grow, making gear measuring machines indispensable for ensuring high-quality automotive components.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=9307 Competitive LandscapeGear measuring machine suppliers in South Asia & Oceania should capitalize on the growing automotive manufacturing sector, driven by rising vehicle sales. Countries like India, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand are expected to offer the most lucrative investment opportunities for gear measuring machine manufacturers throughout the forecast period and beyond.Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research: Gear Measuring Machines Market : The global gear measuring machines market is set to surpass a valuation of US$ 369.3 million in 2022 and further expand at a CAGR of 3.1% to reach US$ 499.7 million by the end of 2032. Worm Reduction Gearbox Market : Revenue from the global worm reduction gearbox market is estimated at US$ 2.35 billion in 2024 and has been forecasted to rise at 5.8% CAGR over the next ten years to increase to US$ 4.13 billion by the end of 2034.About Fact.MR:We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.Contact:US Sales Office11140 Rockville PikeSuite 400Rockville, MD 20852United StatesTel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)Sales Team: sales@factmr.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.