BritCham South China Chairman Mark Clayton Honoured with Knighthood by the Order of the Knights of Rizal

MANILA, PHILIPPINES, February 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The British Chamber of Commerce South China (BritCham SC) is proud to announce that its Chairman, Mark Clayton from Hexham, England, has been conferred the esteemed title of Knight Officer (KOR) by the Order of the Knights of Rizal in a distinguished ceremony held in Manila on February 9, 2025.The Order of the Knights of Rizal, established in 1911, is the sole order of knighthood in the Philippines, officially recognised under Republic Act 646 to honour individuals who exemplify the principles of Dr. Jose Rizal, the national hero of the Philippines. The Order promotes patriotism, civic virtue, and international collaboration and is recognised as an official award of the Republic. It is also the oldest order of knighthood in Asia.A Recognition of Leadership and Global ImpactThis prestigious recognition reflects Mark Clayton’s exceptional leadership in fostering UK-China relations, driving international business collaboration, and his unwavering commitment to philanthropy. Since relocating to South China in 2005, Mark has played a pivotal role in expanding global business partnerships, particularly in manufacturing, supply chain management, and trade relations. As Chairman of BritCham South China, he has been instrumental in strengthening UK-China business ties, advocating for British enterprises, and promoting cross-cultural understanding.Beyond his leadership in business and trade, Mark is a passionate advocate for social impact initiatives. In 2011, he co-founded CTC, an NGO dedicated to supporting underprivileged children and individuals with autism. His commitment to community development and philanthropy has been recognised internationally, including the 2019 Sino-Phil International Peace Award and the 2019 United Nations Social Impact Award.Upon receiving the knighthood, Mark Clayton expressed his gratitude, stating:"I am deeply honoured to be recognised by the Order of the Knights of Rizal. This accolade not only reflects my personal journey but also underscores the importance of fostering international understanding and giving back to the community. I remain committed to upholding the values of Dr. Jose Rizal and will continue to work towards strengthening global partnerships and supporting those in need. I truly believe that if we all did one thing to help another, no matter how small, the world would be a better place for everyone."The Order of the Knights of Rizal has a distinguished history of honouring global figures who exemplify Dr. Rizal’s virtues. Notable recipients include King Juan Carlos I of Spain, former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. Mark Clayton’s induction as a Knight Officer places him among these esteemed individuals, highlighting his significant contributions to business, philanthropy, and international relations.BritCham South China extends its heartfelt congratulations to Sir Mark Clayton, KOR, on this well-deserved honour. We are proud to have a leader who embodies the values of integrity, collaboration, and service and look forward to his continued impact on our community and beyond.About BritCham South ChinaThe British Chamber of Commerce South China (BritCham SC) is a non-profit organisation dedicated to promoting trade and investment between the UK and South China. The Chamber provides a platform for networking, advocacy, and business development, supporting enterprises in navigating the complexities of international trade.About the Order of the Knights of RizalThe Order of the Knights of Rizal is a civic and patriotic organisation committed to honouring and upholding the ideals of Dr. Jose Rizal. Through various programs and activities, the Order promotes Rizal’s teachings, inspiring individuals to contribute positively to society.About CTCCTC is a non-profit organisation that transparently raises and distributes funds with zero administrative or marketing fees, helping underprivileged children and individuals with autism.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.