Domestic Tourism Market Projected Expansion to $6.7+ Trillion Market Value by 2030 with a 13.4% CAGR from 2021-2030

The domestic tourism market size was expected to reach $6,736.1 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 13.4% from 2021 to 2030.

On the basis of mode of booking, the direct booking segment acquired $930.9 billion, exhibiting 43.28% of the global domestic tourism market share. ” — Allied Market Research

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global domestic tourism market generated $1.22 trillion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $6.73 trillion by 2030, manifesting a CAGR of 13.4% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, top investment pockets, regional landscape, value chain, and the competitive scenario.The increase in the trend of online bookings, inclination toward unique and exotic holiday experiences, and rise in social media influence and its positive impact on the travel industry drive the growth of the global domestic tourism market. However, insufficient supportive infrastructure hindered market expansion. On the other hand, demand for enhanced service standards and emergence of eco-friendly tourism present new opportunities in the coming years.The report offers detailed segmentation of the global domestic tourism market based on location, mode of booking, tour type, age group, and region.Based on location, the interstate travel segment held the highest share in 2020, contributing to around three-fourths of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the local or regional travel segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 16.4% from 2021 to 2030.Based on mode of booking, the OTA segment contributed to the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global domestic tourism market, and is projected to continue its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the direct booking segment is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 15.2% from 2021 to 2030.Based on region, Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest share in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the total share, and is expected to continue its dominance by 2030. However, LAMEA is estimated to portray the fastest CAGR of 15.7% during the forecast period.Leading players of the global domestic tourism market analyzed in the research include Abercrombie & Kent USA LLCCox & Kings Ltd.Butterfield & RobinsonMicato SafariKensington ToursTauck, Inc.Thomas Cook India Ltd.Scott Dunn Ltd.TUI GroupTravcoa CorporationCarlson Wagonlit TravelAmerican Express TravelJTB Americas, Ltd.Expedia Group, Inc.Travel Leaders GroupWorld Travel, Inc.

