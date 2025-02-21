Smart Drug Delivery Devices Market Set for Robust Growth Driven by IoT Integration

Smart Drug Delivery Devices Market

Market Expansion Fueled by Advances in Chronic Disease Management and Digital Health

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to Research by SNS Insider, The Smart Drug Delivery Devices Market was valued at USD 9.84 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 34.75 billion by 2032, growing at a strong pace with a CAGR of 15.07% from 2024 to 2032. Key Players in Smart Drug Delivery Devices Market• Propeller Health• Hewlett-Packard (HP)• Medtronic• AstraZeneca• Becton Dickinson (BD)• Mylan Pharmaceuticals• Biocorp• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries• Insulet Corporation• SonovaMarket HighlightsSmart Inhalers emerged as the dominant product segment in the smart drug delivery devices market, securing 40% of the market share in 2023.Their widespread usage can be accredited to the rise in cases of respiratory illnesses such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The integration of sensors into inhalers for medication adherence monitoring and enhanced patient outcomes has further promoted their market share. Smart Pills, however, are the most rapidly expanding segment in the market. Their potential to track drug ingestion in real-time and deliver accurate information for targeted treatments has helped fuel their adoption. These pill-sized devices are being used with growing frequency in gastrointestinal disease treatment and distant patient monitoring, pointing towards a bright future for this segment.Chronic Disease Management was the largest and fastest-growing application segment in 2023, holding approximately 45% of the market share.The rising incidence of diabetes, cardiovascular disorders, and respiratory conditions has created demand for advanced drug delivery. Smart devices are increasingly contributing towards improving treatment compliance, reducing medication errors, and enhancing outcomes, further consolidating this category's leadership position. Pain Management is yet another prominent segment that is gaining strong momentum. Growth in conditions like post-surgery pain, pain associated with cancer, and musculoskeletal disease has also brought into mainstream practice the deployment of intelligent drug delivery systems. Devices that can be worn while pain management drugs with controlled delivery features are giving top-class performances and thus look like a promising category in the times to come.The integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) has significantly enhanced the smart drug delivery landscape, making it a dominant technology in 2023.IoT-based products enable real-time monitoring of the patient, enhance medication compliance, and give patients useful insights into their behavior. The increased application of connected care solutions has propelled IoT's success in the marketplace. Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS) are increasingly becoming the technology with the most rapid growth. MEMS are small electronic components used extensively in drug delivery devices to provide precise dosing and automatic control. Their potential to improve device efficiency and minimize medication wastage is driving widespread adoption across the market.By End User, Hospitals & Clinics accounted for the largest market share in 2023.With a commanding share of the market, clinics and hospitals are the first-choice locations for smart drug delivery devices because of their infrastructure, regulatory status, and requirements for cutting-edge therapeutic solutions. The trend towards connected drug delivery systems within hospitals has further cemented their number one status. Home Care Settings are the most rapidly growing end-user segment, driven by the growing need for remote patient monitoring and self-medication. By End User, Hospitals & Clinics accounted for the largest market share in 2023.With a commanding share of the market, clinics and hospitals are the first-choice locations for smart drug delivery devices because of their infrastructure, regulatory status, and requirements for cutting-edge therapeutic solutions. The trend towards connected drug delivery systems within hospitals has further cemented their number one status. Home Care Settings are the most rapidly growing end-user segment, driven by the growing need for remote patient monitoring and self-medication. The trend towards at-home treatment solutions, combined with technological innovation in wearable drug delivery devices, has propelled this segment's growth.Regional Market OutlookNorth America held a commanding 38% share of the global smart drug delivery devices market in 2023Powered by well-developed healthcare infrastructure, extensive adoption of digital health solutions, and growing cases of chronic diseases. The availability of prominent industry players and ongoing research and development activities have further reinforced the region's market dominance. While that is happening, the Asia-Pacific region will see the fastest growth in the coming years. Increasing investment in healthcare, rising smart healthcare technology awareness, and increasing disease burden are the drivers of demand for sophisticated drug delivery solutions. China and India are seeing explosive adoption due to their growing healthcare industries and governmental support for the integration of digital health.About Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

