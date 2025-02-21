SRS Real Estate Partners Expands Industrial Platform with Strategic Hires in Phoenix and Southern California

Dallas, TX, Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SRS Real Estate Partners announces a major expansion of its industrial services platform with the addition of six industry professionals across its Phoenix and Southern California offices.

“Our dedication to expanding our industrial platform has never been stronger, as we continue to recruit top talent nationwide,” said SRS President Garrett Colburn. “These significant additions will enhance the platform in two key markets while continuing to elevate our client-first approach.”

Phoenix Expansion

As Executive Vice President & Managing Principal, Jeffrey Garza Walker will lead the expansion of SRS’ industrial platform to Phoenix. Garza Walker brings 20 years of experience specializing in industrial advisory, investment sales, and cross-border transactions. His expertise includes tenant/landlord representation in Metro Phoenix and across the U.S., as well as investor and corporate occupier services in Mexico and Latin America. Prior to SRS, Garza Walker was an executive managing director at NAI Global and also served in a corporate management role with APL Logistics, Ltd.

Joining Garza Walker from NAI Horizon are Anna Sepic as Senior Vice President and Brenda Walker as Senior Client Services Associate. Sepic brings over 10 years of commercial real estate experience and specializes in buyer representation with an emphasis on owner-user and industrial land development.

Southern California Expansion

James deRegt joins SRS as Senior Vice President in the Newport Beach office. Formerly with Lee & Associates, deRegt has over 30 years of industry experience and more than $1 billion in the acquisition, disposition and development of industrial real estate. He specializes in industrial brokerage and investments in Orange, San Bernardino, and Riverside Counties and has developed over a million square feet of industrial product over the last decade.

Joining deRegt from Lee & Associates, Nick Krakower has been named Senior Vice President and RJ Dumke is an Associate. Krakower specializes in the acquisition, disposition, and leasing of industrial properties in the Orange County, Inland Empire and Mid Counties markets.

"Our expansion in Phoenix and Southern California is strengthening our national platform and creating opportunities in other key industrial markets like Chicago and New Jersey," said Brant Landry, Managing Principal of SRS Industrial. "This talented group of industry veterans is a key part of that growth and will be a game-changer for our clients."

About SRS Real Estate Partners

Founded in 1986, SRS Real Estate Partners is building upon its retail foundation to provide extensive commercial real estate solutions to tenants, owners, and investors. Headquartered in Dallas, with 29 offices in the U.S., SRS has grown into one of the industry’s most influential and respected leaders. Our commitment to excellence is strengthened by our Guarantee of Value and our success is measured in the achievement of our clients’ objectives, satisfaction, and trust. For more information, please visit srsre.com.

