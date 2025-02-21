MultiCorp International, Inc. Formalizes Agreement to LBO Bitcoin

AGOURA HILLS, CALIFORNIA, Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MultiCorp International, Inc. (OTC Markets PINK: MCIC) and 40 Brightwater LLC are pleased to announce their current discussions to purchase an initial $25,000,000 (twenty-five million USD) in Bitcoin utilizing a leveraged buy-out structure funded through Edwards Capital N.A. LLC's correspondent bank loan.

The initial $25,000,000 (twenty-five million USD) Bitcoin to be purchased will become the first of several diversified assets of MultiCorp International, Inc.

As previously announced on February 12th, 2025 a $50,000,000 (fifty million USD) collateralized loan from Edwards Capital N.A. LLC's correspondent bank will be provided to MultiCorp International, Inc. for targeted acquisitions, and ongoing discussions to access more capital through the collateralized loan structure are proceeding.

About MultiCorp International, Inc.:

MultiCorp International, Inc., a diversified leader in health, energy and agriculture, announces a series of strategic initiatives aimed at accelerating its growth and expanding its market presence. The company is actively pursuing joint ventures and acquisitions, is fortifying its organizational infrastructure and is preparing for significant advancements in the stock market.

About Edwards Capital N.A. LLC:

Edwards Capital is a private Family Office focused on comprehensive, proactive, and robust solutions in the enhancement of private wealth based on robust strategic initiatives in and approaches to specific asset classes and financial markets. The Office is dedicated to pursuing optimal bespoke solutions to achieve the best outcomes with consistent results.

https://www.edwardscapital.ca/

About 40 Brightwater LLC:

40 Brightwater LLC is a private holding company focusing specifically on acquiring private entities and merging its holdings with public companies by leveraging its financial network and resources through its Managing Member, President & CEO Shannon Newby.

Disclaimer

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicit an offer to buy, nor will there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction where such an offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful before registration or qualification under applicable securities laws. Any offer will be made only through a prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus as part of an effective registration statement.

Contact Information: J. A. Coleman, J.a.coleman1512@gmail.com

