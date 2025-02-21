Cloudastructure Sets New Standard in Security with AI-Powered Mobile Surveillance Trailer Solution

Combines state-of-the-art hardware and software for unparalleled mobile surveillance

PALO ALTO, CA, Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudastructure, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSAI) (“we,” “us,” “our,” “Cloudastructure” or the “Company”), a cloud-based video surveillance platform with artificial intelligence (“AI”) and computer vision analytics, today announced the unveiling of Alpha™, one of the most advanced mobile surveillance trailer solutions on the market. The announcement was made by Lauren O’Brien, Chief Revenue Officer of Cloudastructure.

This cutting-edge solution, built in Elkhart, Indiana, seamlessly integrates Cloudastructure's award-winning AI surveillance and remote guarding platform with patented illumination technology and advanced hardware provided by RVMP® Flex Security™. Engineered to address the complexities of modern security challenges, Cloudastrucuture's mobile surveillance solution offers rapid deployment, live monitoring, and effective crime deterrence. Ideal for a wide range of applications—including storage facilities, dealerships, parking lots, construction sites, events, and disaster relief zones—Alpha sets a new standard in security.

At the core of the Alpha solution is Cloudastructure's award-winning AI-powered platform, which integrates seamlessly with remote guarding services to deliver real-time crime prevention. Key features include:

Cloud-Based Video Management System (VMS): Securely stores footage for 30 days by default, with extended storage options available

Advanced AI Analytics: Provides rapid search capabilities, line detection, motion masking, customizable alerts, and live voice-down capabilities

Remote Guarding Services: Professional guards deliver live talk-downs, virtual patrols, and incident response, boasting a 97% deterrence rate on threatening activity

Detailed Reporting and Investigations: Includes comprehensive incident reports and forensic analysis

Additional features of Alpha, include:

Power and Performance: Four 220W Bifacial Solar Panels offering 880W solar power generation 600Ah lithium batteries for operation 2880W Generator for backup power generation Power management to provide 24/7/365 power

Surveillance and Communication: Three 1080P PTZ cameras provide wide-ranging coverage Patented LED lighting with auto-response technology and event-based triggers Six blue strobe lights 27-foot mast equipped with a horn speaker for enhanced visibility and communication

Durability and Connectivity: IP65-rated waterproof boxes for all-weather operation Reflective graphics for heightened visibility WiFi capable with up to SIM cards to maximize data connection 24/7/365 connection for live streaming of the PTZ cameras



The system is designed for continuous power, surveillance, and connection. To bolster security and accountability, Cloudastructure provides global remote guarding services, featuring live talk-downs by professional guards with an impressive 97% deterrence rate on threatening activity. Additional features include real-time monitoring and response, virtual patrols, detailed incident reporting, and thorough forensic investigations.

Lauren O’Brien, Chief Revenue Officer of Cloudastructure, stated, “Alpha revolutionizes security by offering unmatched mobile security that goes beyond fixed locations. With the power of our AI-driven Remote Guarding platform, property owners can detect and respond to suspicious activity in real time, significantly reducing theft and vandalism—even in the most remote or high-risk environments.”

Visit Cloudastructure today to learn more about our mobile surveillance trailer solution.

ABOUT CLOUDASTRUCTURE

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Cloudastructure’s advanced award-winning security platform utilizes a scalable cloud-based architecture that features cloud video surveillance with proprietary, state-of-the-art AI/ML analytics, and a seamless remote guarding solution. The combination enables enterprise businesses to achieve proactive, end-to-end security, and pairs that platform with an attractive value proposition that eschews proprietary hardware and offers contract-free, month-to-month pricing and unlimited 24/7 support. With Cloudastructure, companies can achieve unparalleled situational awareness in real time and thereby stop crime as it is happening, while simultaneously achieving up to a 75% lower Total Cost of Ownership than other systems. For more information, visit https://www.cloudastructure.com/.

ABOUT RVMP

Alpha™, Flex Security™, and Flex Security Alpha™ are trademarks of RV Mobile Power, LLC (RVMP®), a leading supplier of innovative power solutions for the recreational vehicle industry.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered forward-looking, such as statements containing estimates, projections, and other forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words and phrases such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “seek,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “expect,” “objective,” “projection,” “forecast,” “goal,” “guidance,” “outlook,” “effort,” “target” or the negative of such words and other comparable terminology. However, the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Any forward-looking statements expressing an expectation or belief as to future events is expressed in good faith and believed to be reasonable at the time such forward-looking statement is made. However, these statements are not guarantees of future events and involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors beyond our control. Therefore, we caution you against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed in any forward-looking statement. Except as required by applicable law, including U.S. federal securities laws, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform them to actual results or revised expectations.

