Muncie Tree Services in High Demand as Storms Cause More Property Damage

Local Tree Experts Urge Preventive Care as Extreme Weather Increases Life-Threatening Hazards.

MUNCIE, IN, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recent storms in Muncie and surrounding areas have led to a growing demand for tree removal and maintenance services. Strong winds, heavy rainfall, and ice accumulation have caused widespread tree damage, prompting property owners to seek assistance from local professionals. Reports indicate an increase in emergency calls for fallen trees, broken limbs, and hazardous overgrowth affecting homes, businesses, and infrastructure.Tree care professionals emphasize the importance of proactive maintenance to mitigate storm-related risks. "Many property owners only consider tree maintenance after damage has occurred," said Josh Newsome, owner of Josh Newsome’s Tree Surgery. "Regular pruning and health assessments can significantly reduce the likelihood of falling limbs or uprooted trees during extreme weather events."Beyond storm cleanup, industry experts highlight the role of preventive care in maintaining healthy trees and minimizing hazards. Weak or diseased trees are more susceptible to damage, making routine inspections and trimming essential. Services such as tree pruning, stump grinding, and structural assessments can improve tree stability and prevent potential property damage.Recent cases have underscored the need for timely intervention. Following a severe storm, residents have reported incidents of trees falling dangerously close to homes, requiring urgent professional removal. In many instances, early detection of tree health issues could have prevented such emergencies. Homeowners and businesses are increasingly seeking Muncie tree services to assess tree conditions and address potential safety concerns.Industry professionals also note the importance of proper debris management and safe removal practices, particularly in densely populated areas. Working with licensed and insured tree care providers ensures that tree-related hazards are handled efficiently and in compliance with local regulations.As weather patterns continue to shift, property owners are encouraged to take a proactive approach to tree care. Regular maintenance not only enhances safety but also contributes to the long-term health of trees in urban and residential settings. With demand for tree removal and pruning services rising, local experts advise scheduling assessments before storm season to mitigate risks and protect properties.For more information on professional tree care services, visit muncietreeservice.com About Josh Newsome’s Tree SurgeryJosh Newsome’s Tree Surgery has been serving Muncie, Anderson, and surrounding areas since 1996. With over two decades of experience, the company provides expert tree care services, including removals, pruning, stump grinding, and emergency storm cleanup. Licensed and insured, the team is dedicated to safety, efficiency, and customer satisfaction.

